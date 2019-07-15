First Cricket
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah retain lead in ICC ODI rankings; Shakib Al Hasan heads list of all-rounders

India skipper Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah on Monday retained their number position in the ICC batsmen and bowlers' rankings, respectively, following the conclusion of the World Cup.

Press Trust of India, Jul 15, 2019 19:57:42 IST

London: India skipper Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah on Monday retained their number position in the ICC batsmen and bowlers' rankings, respectively, following the conclusion of the World Cup.

India had lost to New Zealand in the semifinals of the World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah on Monday retained their number position in the ICC batsmen and bowlers' rankings. AP

Players from England and New Zealand, champions and runners-up, have moved up rankings after featuring in an exhilarating final at Lord's on Sunday.

The latest rankings update, which takes into account performances from the semifinals and the final, sees players from either side reach personal bests during the last two stages.

Player of the tournament Kane Williamson reached a career-high 799 points after the semifinal against India, in which he scored an important knock of 67. He ended the tournament at 796 points, gaining two points from his two matches, while his compatriot Ross Taylor has ended the tournament in fifth place, having reached a career-best 841 rating points earlier in the tournament.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has ended the tournament at a career-best 694 points, gaining five places and moving into the top 20 and to within two places of his career best of 18th two years ago.

Jason Roy's 85 from 65 balls in the semi-final win over Australia has helped him into the top 10 for the first time.

Another notable gainer in the rankings for batsmen is Ravindra Jadeja, whose valiant knock of 77 against New Zealand has lifted him 24 places to 108th position. The Australia pair of captain Steve Smith and wicket-keeper have gained two places each to reach 29th and 32nd positions, respectively.

In the rankings for bowlers, Chris Woakes's efforts of three for 20 in the semifinal and three for 37 in the final have lifted him to a career-best 676 points and seventh place, just behind the sixth position he reached in April 2017.

Joffra Archer has continued his steady climb, reaching the top 30 for the first time in his career, after finishing with 20 wickets in the World Cup.

New Zealand seam bowler Matt Henry's consistency has taken him back into the world's top 10 as he took three wickets in the semifinals and one in the final. His previous best was fourth position in 2016.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan continues to lead the list of all-rounders but second-placed Stokes has reached a career-best 319 points.

In the team rankings, England have increased their lead over India to three points after their maiden World Cup triumph.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 19:57:42 IST

