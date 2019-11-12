First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
BAN in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
BAN in IND Nov 14, 2019
IND vs BAN
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
AFG and WI in IND Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah maintain top spots in ICC ODI players' rankings

Kohli is sitting pretty at the top of the rankings for batsmen with 895 rating points. He is followed by his deputy Rohit Sharma (834) who has been in sensational form in all three formats this year.

Press Trust of India, Nov 12, 2019 20:10:41 IST

Dubai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and injury-sidelined Jasprit Bumrah have maintained their top spots in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings for batsmen and bowlers respectively.

Kohli is sitting pretty at the top of the rankings for batsmen with 895 rating points. He is followed by his deputy Rohit Sharma (834) who has been in sensational form in all three formats this year.

In the bowlers' rankings, Bumrah, who is undergoing treatment for lower back stress fracture, also maintained his top spot with 797 rating points. He is followed by New Zealand's pacer Trent Boult (740).

Hardik Pandya is the only Indian to feature in the top 10 among all-rounders. He is at number 10 with 246 rating points. England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes tops the chart with 319 rating points, followed by Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan.

India's next ODI fixture is against the West Indies in a three-match series beginning 15 December in Chennai.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 20:10:41 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Ben Stokes, Cricket, Hardik Pandya, ICC ODI Player Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Nabi, Rohit Sharma, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli, West Indies, World Cup

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5264 263
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9072 259
6 New Zealand 5843 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all