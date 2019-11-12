Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah maintain top spots in ICC ODI players' rankings
Kohli is sitting pretty at the top of the rankings for batsmen with 895 rating points. He is followed by his deputy Rohit Sharma (834) who has been in sensational form in all three formats this year.
Dubai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and injury-sidelined Jasprit Bumrah have maintained their top spots in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings for batsmen and bowlers respectively.
Kohli is sitting pretty at the top of the rankings for batsmen with 895 rating points. He is followed by his deputy Rohit Sharma (834) who has been in sensational form in all three formats this year.
In the bowlers' rankings, Bumrah, who is undergoing treatment for lower back stress fracture, also maintained his top spot with 797 rating points. He is followed by New Zealand's pacer Trent Boult (740).
Hardik Pandya is the only Indian to feature in the top 10 among all-rounders. He is at number 10 with 246 rating points. England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes tops the chart with 319 rating points, followed by Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan.
India's next ODI fixture is against the West Indies in a three-match series beginning 15 December in Chennai.
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2019 20:10:41 IST
