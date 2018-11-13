Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli and premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah maintained their top positions respectively in the latest ICC ODI rankings published on Tuesday.

Kohli remained in pole position with 899 poins while limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma remained second in the list.

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is the third Indian in the top-10 list at eighth position improving from his ninth place in the previous list. Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ranked 20th in the latest.

Similarly in the bowlers' list, there are three Indians with Bumrah on top with 841 points while Kuldeep Yadav maintained his third place in the list. Kuldeep's wrist spin twin Yuzvendra Chahal leaped three places to be fifth on the list.

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan with 353 points is the top-ranked ODI all-rounder in world cricket currently.

In the overall team rankings, India with 121 points, remained second behind England (126 points).