First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 11, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Match Abandoned
ENG in SL Nov 14, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 16, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah continue to lead ICC ODI rankings; India remain second on table

Virat Kohli remained in pole position with 899 poins while limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma remained second in the list.

Press Trust of India, November 13, 2018

Dubai: India captain Virat Kohli and premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah maintained their top positions respectively in the latest ICC ODI rankings published on Tuesday.

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

Kohli remained in pole position with 899 poins while limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma remained second in the list.

Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is the third Indian in the top-10 list at eighth position improving from his ninth place in the previous list. Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ranked 20th in the latest.

Similarly in the bowlers' list, there are three Indians with Bumrah on top with 841 points while Kuldeep Yadav maintained his third place in the list. Kuldeep's wrist spin twin Yuzvendra Chahal leaped three places to be fifth on the list.

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan with 353 points is the top-ranked ODI all-rounder in world cricket currently.

In the overall team rankings, India with 121 points, remained second behind England (126 points).

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018

Tags : ICC ODI Rankings, India, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni, ODI, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all