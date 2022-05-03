Virat Kohli is trying to build muscle mass before T20 World Cup: RCB trainer Shanker Basu

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is focusing on his fitness regime, considering the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place later this year in Australia. The RCB strength and conditioning coach Shanker Basu, who has also been with the Indian team, said that Kohli is spending quite some time in the gym and is trying to build muscle mass.

“Virat is mainly… we are trying to build muscle mass. We are trying to get that mass. T20 also requires a lot of explosive moves. Force production is a byproduct of T20. It’s a mandatory thing for him to be strong. He is also having the World Cup round the corner. So as a long-distance call as well as a short-distance call, it’s the same," Basu, RCB trainer, said in a video posted by the franchise.

Basu further added that the right-handed batter trains with a lot of enthusiasm and his zeal to workout hasn't gone down a bit.

“What excites me is he comes with a child-like enthusiasm even today. What I saw in him when he was 19 or 20, in fact, the enthusiasm has not come down even by one per cent. In fact, I can say it has gone up one per cent. The drive and that steely resolve he has got is so inspirational for everyone," he added.

Giving an insight about the training regimes, the RCB trainer said that the program generally lasts for one year and the relevant tweaks are made after making some analysis.

“Can’t actually do the same thing over and over again. It has to change. The program generally lasts for one year. Every year, we need to start tweaking. We have to analyse, find out what is required at the moment. It’s like having a GPS route map and going towards it."

“I can talk about Virat for sure. It’s very simple things, boring things and he can do it consistently for years together. That’s the mantra. Eat well, sleep well, train well and repeat," Basu said.

Kohli hasn't had a great time in the IPL but the right-hander showed some form in the last clash against Gujarat Titans where he notched his first fifty of the season. RCB eventually suffered a defeat in that match after the Titans chased down a target of 171 runs by 6 wickets.

