Virat Kohli is too good a player not to bounce back: Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is the latest in the list of the experts to suggest Virat Kohli needs a break from the game as he continues to struggle for runs.

Kohli, who hasn't scored a century since November 2019, only scored 341 runs in 16 IPL matches. His strike rate was only 116. The worst thing was he suffered three golden duck dismissals this season.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was one of the first to advice Kohli about taking a break. Similar sentiments have been shared by Brett Lee and Chaminda Vaas.

Vaughan speaking about the Royal Challenger Bangalore's elimination from the IPL 2022, touched upon RCB batter Kohli's prolonged poor form. Vaughan said Kohli should soon be back to his best.

“He is a legendary player who is going through a phase that is not too easy. Two or three years ago you just turned on the telly or arrived at the ground and knew that Virat was going to score a hundred. He just went through one of those periods where every time he batted he seemed to get a hundred. It’s a career, isn’t it? You don’t go through your whole career where everything is so easy,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“He just needs a breather. Go and get some time with your family, get on the plane to England and then start to hit some balls again...He is too good a player not to bounce back and he will have one of those periods again which we saw a few years ago where he got so many centuries.”

While Kohli's fight for runs has raised concerns, the good news is that the star batter is set for a break. He has been rested for the T20I series against South Africa at home and his next assignment will be the 1-5 July Edgbaston Test against England.

