Virat Kohli is overcooked by playing too much cricket: Wasim Jaffer

Virat Kohli is undergoing a lean patch with the bat and runs haven't come from the former India skipper's bat this season. The 33-year-old has scored just 216 runs in 12 matches. The 2022 edition has also seen him bag three ducks, with the latest coming in RCB's last match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he was dismissed off the first ball.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri had suggested Kohli to take a break and his thoughts were backed by former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Now, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has joined the chorus and suggested Kohli to take a break after the IPL.

“The way he has got out in the last couple of matches, it seems he is overcooked by playing too much cricket. The last six months have been very intense for him as he resigned from the Test and T20 captaincy and was asked to leave ODI captaincy. After going through all these things, he is playing in IPL and hasn’t been able to score much for RCB, which certainly affects one’s mindset. So, I would suggest that Kohli take a four to six weeks break after the conclusion of IPL 2022 and come back as a mentally fresh player," Jaffer told News24.

He doesn’t have the captaincy burden so I feel whenever he will come after the break, I will be in a better mental state as he will now focus on his own performances rather than thinking about selection issues. I definitely feel he should take a break in the South Africa and England series and he may come to play in the Asia Cup, whenever it takes place. The break will be handy for Kohli and will help in coming with a fresh perspective. If we can get the old Virat Kohli, it will be great for India," he added.

After the IPL, India have a packed calendar in build-up to the T20 World Cup and the Men in Blue would want Kohli to hit the right notes before the event gets underway in Australia later this year.

