'Virat Kohli is not going to get hundred', Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins makes bold prediction for India's tour Down Under
Pat Cummins said, "My brave, bold prediction; I'd say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we're going to knock them off over here."
Press Trust of India,
July 10, 2018
- India in England, 3 T20I Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 7 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 AUS Vs PAK Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets
- India in England, 3 T20I Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 5 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 ZIM Vs AUS Australia beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs UAEW Papua New Guinea Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Netherlands Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UAEW vs BANW - Jul 10th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs PNGW - Jul 10th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 12th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 12th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 12th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 12th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 13th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Sydney: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has made a 'brave and bold' prediction: Virat Kohli will not score a hundred when Indian team plays a four-Test series Down Under later this year.
"My brave, bold prediction; I'd say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we're going to knock them off over here," Cummins said at a Channel 7 event.
File image of Pat Cummins. Reuters
Kohli averages 62 in the eight Tests he has played in Australia, more than his career average of 53.40. He has five Test centuries to his name while playing in Australia.
In the absence of the suspended Steve Smith and David Warner, India have a good chance of winning their maiden series in Australia.
Australian fast bowling great Glenn McGrath was present at the function alongside Cummins. McGrath predicted that Australia would blank India 4-0. He also wants to see the home team target Kohli.
"I want to see Australians put pressure on Kohli and just see how he handles it. It's going to be a good, hard, tough series. Kohli has got a bit of an aggressive attitude, but showed last time he was out here he's not going to take a backward step," he said.
"The Windies of the late 70s, early 80s were an incredible team and they used to target the captain of the opposition team and get on top of him and have a big impact. I tried to bring that in by targeting players when I played.
"If you get on top of them, the No 1 player and their captain, it makes the job so much easier. If they can get on top of Kohli I think it can have a big effect on the game," McGrath added.
India will be touring Australia for the 12th time this summer. They are yet to win a Test series in 11 attempts, having drawn in 1981, 1985 and 2003. India have won just five out of the 44 Tests.
Updated Date:
Jul 10, 2018
Also See
Cricket Australia deny reports of Steve Smith, David Warner's suspensions being relaxed
David Warner rubbishes rumours of tiff with Steve Smith, says former Australian captain is his good friend
Global T20 Canada: Steve Smith makes winning return to cricket as Toronto Nationals beat Vancouver Knights