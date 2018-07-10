First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in ENG | 3rd T20I Jul 08, 2018
ENG Vs IND
India beat England by 7 wickets
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Final Jul 08, 2018
AUS Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets
ICC WWT20Q Jul 10, 2018
UAEW vs BANW
Kampong, Utrecht
ICC WWT20Q Jul 10, 2018
NED vs PNGW
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'Virat Kohli is not going to get hundred', Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins makes bold prediction for India's tour Down Under

Pat Cummins said, "My brave, bold prediction; I'd say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we're going to knock them off over here."

Press Trust of India, July 10, 2018

Sydney: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has made a 'brave and bold' prediction: Virat Kohli will not score a hundred when Indian team plays a four-Test series Down Under later this year.

"My brave, bold prediction; I'd say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we're going to knock them off over here," Cummins said at a Channel 7 event.

Cricket - South Africa v Australia - Fourth Test - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - April 2, 2018 Australia's Pat Cummins REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko - RC158CC74050

File image of Pat Cummins. Reuters

Kohli averages 62 in the eight Tests he has played in Australia, more than his career average of 53.40. He has five Test centuries to his name while playing in Australia.

In the absence of the suspended Steve Smith and David Warner, India have a good chance of winning their maiden series in Australia.

Australian fast bowling great Glenn McGrath was present at the function alongside Cummins. McGrath predicted that Australia would blank India 4-0. He also wants to see the home team target Kohli.

"I want to see Australians put pressure on Kohli and just see how he handles it. It's going to be a good, hard, tough series. Kohli has got a bit of an aggressive attitude, but showed last time he was out here he's not going to take a backward step," he said.

"The Windies of the late 70s, early 80s were an incredible team and they used to target the captain of the opposition team and get on top of him and have a big impact. I tried to bring that in by targeting players when I played.

"If you get on top of them, the No 1 player and their captain, it makes the job so much easier. If they can get on top of Kohli I think it can have a big effect on the game," McGrath added.

India will be touring Australia for the 12th time this summer. They are yet to win a Test series in 11 attempts, having drawn in 1981, 1985 and 2003. India have won just five out of the 44 Tests.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018

Tags : #Australia #David Warner #Glenn McGrath #India #Pat Cummins #SportsTracker #Steve Smith #Test Cricket #Virat Kohli

Also See

90’s style photo filters | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all