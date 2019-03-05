First Cricket
'Virat Kohli is not a human', Twitteratti in awe after India captain slams 40th ODI century

The countdown begins as Virat Kohli just 10 ODI centuries away of going past Sachin Tendulkar and claiming the world record. Check out some of the reactions on Kohli's hundred against Australia.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 05, 2019 18:29:10 IST

Skipper Virat Kohli's resolute 40th hundred under pressure steered India to a competitive 250 despite a middle-order collapse in the second One-day International against Australia on Tuesday.

Australia's spin troika of Adam Zampa (2/62 in 10 overs), Glenn Maxwell (1/45 in 10 overs) and Nathan Lyon (1/42 in 10 overs) bowled well in the middle overs although it was Pat Cummins who had the best figures of 4 for 29.

Kohli came in after Cummins sent back opener Rohit Sharma (0) in the very first over. The Indian skipper was in good touch and played some delightful drives whenever the ball was pitched up.

In conditions which tested the fitness of each and every player, Kohli struck only 10 boundaries and ran a lot of singles and twos in his 116-run knock.

He was at the crease till the 46th over, faced 120 balls in an innings which will rank among one of his top ODI knocks in recent times.

Kohli's astronomical achievements just do not seem to cease and experts and commoners alike realise the Indian captain's feat as they begin the countdown to the world record set by Sachin Tendulkar, here are some reactions:

Bossing teams all around the world

Completing a century at a tricky surface in Nagpur

A One-man show

Testament to his unreal fitness

Head and shoulders above everyone

Who else is putting Kohli down for 1,000 runs for the upcoming World Cup

Out of this world

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 18:54:55 IST

Tags : 40th Century, Australia, India, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, King Kohli, ODI, Vijay Shankar, Virat Kohli

