Skipper Virat Kohli's resolute 40th hundred under pressure steered India to a competitive 250 despite a middle-order collapse in the second One-day International against Australia on Tuesday.

Australia's spin troika of Adam Zampa (2/62 in 10 overs), Glenn Maxwell (1/45 in 10 overs) and Nathan Lyon (1/42 in 10 overs) bowled well in the middle overs although it was Pat Cummins who had the best figures of 4 for 29.

Kohli came in after Cummins sent back opener Rohit Sharma (0) in the very first over. The Indian skipper was in good touch and played some delightful drives whenever the ball was pitched up.

In conditions which tested the fitness of each and every player, Kohli struck only 10 boundaries and ran a lot of singles and twos in his 116-run knock.

He was at the crease till the 46th over, faced 120 balls in an innings which will rank among one of his top ODI knocks in recent times.

Kohli's astronomical achievements just do not seem to cease and experts and commoners alike realise the Indian captain's feat as they begin the countdown to the world record set by Sachin Tendulkar, here are some reactions:

Bossing teams all around the world



ODI 100s by @imVkohli: 8⃣ v Sri Lanka

7⃣ v Australia

7⃣ v West Indies

5⃣ v New Zealand

4⃣ v South Africa

3⃣ v Bangladesh

3⃣ v England

2⃣ v Pakistan

1⃣ v Zimbabwe 👏 pic.twitter.com/Mu0dJ1Hzu6 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 5, 2019

Completing a century at a tricky surface in Nagpur

Number 40 for the King, what a champion. A great innings on this surface by Kohli. #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/GPH9o4uuA0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 5, 2019

A One-man show

Barring handy support from Vijay Shankar, this has been a stupendous one-man show by @imVkohli. India could conceivably get to 300!if he bats till the end which would be extremely daunting for Aus batting second — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 5, 2019

ODI century No. 40 for Kohli. In Rome, they would have said that he XLs as a batsman.#MildSelfThoo — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 5, 2019

Testament to his unreal fitness

Kohli ran 76 singles (including twos threes) today plus what he ran for his partners. As I type this, at 4.48 PM, the temperature at Nagpur is 33C.#AUSvIND #KingKohli — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 5, 2019

Head and shoulders above everyone

Kohli is out for 116 and that makes his ODI career average 59.74. #INDvAUS — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 5, 2019

Who else is putting Kohli down for 1,000 runs for the upcoming World Cup



Tendulkar has the record for most runs in a World Cup (673 in 03). If Virat Kohli stays fit, he'll play at least nine games this summer, and could play 11. Given his recent average, it really isn't outlandish to say Kohli could score 1,000 runs at the 2019 World Cup.#INDvAUS https://t.co/7tnYIl7rjU — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) March 5, 2019

Out of this world

I mean, Kohli's last 10 hundreds came in his last 25 innings. That is just ridiculous. Otherworldly. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) March 5, 2019

