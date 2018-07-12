Virat Kohli is currently the best batsman in the world only because Steve Smith is suspended, says Ricky Ponting
Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting believes India captain Virat Kohli is currently the best batsman in the world only because Steve Smith is serving a year-long ban for his role in ball tampering at a Cape Town Test.
Press Trust of India,
July 12, 2018
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 8 wickets
- India in England, 3 T20I Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND India beat England by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW Vs PNGW Ireland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 27 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UGAW Vs NED Uganda Women beat Netherlands Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED Vs PNGW Papua New Guinea Women beat Netherlands Women by 44 runs
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 13th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 14th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 03:20 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:20 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6053
|126
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Melbourne: Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting believes India captain Virat Kohli is currently the best batsman in the world only because Steve Smith is serving a year-long ban for his role in ball tampering at a Cape Town Test.
File image of Ricky Ponting. Reuters
Asked who is the number one batsman in the world, Ponting said: "Right now, he (Kohli) is because Steve Smith is not there.
"(But) if Steve Smith was playing now, I'd have him as the number one player in the world," he said at Channel Seven's cricket season launch.
Ponting believes Smith's contribution in Australia's many victories, especially at the Ashes, makes him a better batsman than Kohli.
"That's how high in regard I hold Steve Smith — what he's done the last three or four years with his game and (he's been) able to lead an Australian team to so many wins the way he has (batted)," Ponting said.
"The Ashes summer last year was just some of the best and purest batting as you're ever going to see. To do it on the big stage in an Ashes series, and to do it on the first day of an Ashes series when it counts the most, says a lot about him."
Smith, who was banned for a year by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball tampering scandal that rocked the third Test against South Africa at Cape Town, has so far scored 23 Test hundreds at an average of 61.37. He amassed 687 runs, including three hundreds, during the last Ashes series.
Kohli, on the other hand, has hit 21 hundreds at an average of 53.40.
Updated Date:
Jul 12, 2018
Also See
'Virat Kohli is not going to get hundred', Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins makes bold prediction for India's tour Down Under
Cricket Australia deny reports of Steve Smith, David Warner's suspensions being relaxed
Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Claire Taylor inducted into ICC's Hall of Fame