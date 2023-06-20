Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is back to the gym preparing for the West Indies tour that begins on 12 July. The star India batter gave his fans a glimpse of his preparation with a video on Instagram.

He is the third most followed sportsperson on the photo and video sharing social networking site Instagram. The Indian cricketer, who is quite active on the meta-owned platform has 250 million followers. Kohli is only behind football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the list of athletes with the most followers on the Facebook-owned platform.

Taking to Instagram, in the lead-up to India’s upcoming assignment, Kohli shared a training clip which has since gone viral. In the clip, Kohli can be seen resuming his weight training in his recent gym session.

“Look for excuses or look to get better,” Kohli captioned his post on Instagram. The motivational workout video of the 34-year-old is making rounds on the social networking site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Earlier, Kohli had quoted Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu in one of his viral posts on Instagram.

“Silence is a source of great strength,” Kohli captioned his Instagram story, the first after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Virat was a part of the Indian XI that played in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, London. In the final, he scored 14 and 49 as India suffered a loss of 209 runs, their second successive loss in the final of the tournament.

India will next play West Indies in an all-format series from July 12 onwards. The series consists of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

