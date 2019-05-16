First Cricket
Virat Kohli, India batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Kohli will be fulcrum of India's batting but captaincy will be in greater focus

Rival bowlers and captains have realised that his wicket is one of the most prized in contemporary cricket – across all formats. He has an additional responsibility this time. While Virat Kohli the batsman will be the fulcrum of the team’s batting, Virat Kohli the skipper may be in greater focus.

G Rajaraman, May 16, 2019 09:54:34 IST

There are few better sights in modern one-day internationals than watching Virat Kohli lead the chase of a target. The romantics will be hoping to see this on 14 July this year at the hallowed Lord’s ground in London. As he heads to his third successive World Cup campaign, having been a part of the memorable conquest at home in 2011 and the squad whose cruise in the 2015 tournament was brought to an end in the semi-finals by Australia, he has evolved as one of the world’s finest batsmen.

File image of Virat Kohli. AFP

File image of Virat Kohli. AFP

Rival bowlers and captains have realised that his wicket is one of the most prized in contemporary cricket – across all formats. He has an additional responsibility this time. While Virat Kohli the batsman will be the fulcrum of the team’s batting, Virat Kohli the skipper may be in greater focus. He will be well aware of the expectations of the country’s cricket fans. Yet, his focus will be on ensuring that each of the men who step on the field for any game in the World Cup would deliver his 100 percent. His challenge will be to pick the best from the resources available for each match and to utilise their skills to the fullest.

If he achieves that throughout the tournament, he would realise a dream that was possibly embedded in his mind from the time he led India to victory in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia in March 2008. It is not an easy task to accomplish but one that will fire him on this journey in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. With the team rallying around him, it is not beyond Kohli to be able to become the third Indian captain to lay his hands on the ultimate prize.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019

