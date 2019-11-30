First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | One-off Test Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli hits out at Farokh Engineer's 'tea' claim, says wife Anushka Sharma is a 'soft target' for everyone

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said his actress wife Anushka Sharma is a "soft target", breaking his silence on former player Farokh Engineer's claim that she was served tea by one of the selectors during the World Cup.

Press Trust of India, Nov 30, 2019 20:44:26 IST

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said his actress wife Anushka Sharma is a "soft target", breaking his silence on former player Farokh Engineer's claim that she was served tea by one of the selectors during the World Cup.

The 81-year-old Engineer recently ridiculed the credentials of the five-member selection panel, led by MSK Prasad and comprising Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe, Gagan Khoda and Devang Gandhi, claiming that he saw one of them serve tea to Sharma during the World Cup in England.

Virat Kohli hits out at Farokh Engineers tea claim, says wife Anushka Sharma is a soft target for everyone

File image of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. AP

The 31-year-old captain was surprised by the allegations and said dragging her name was not right.

"She came for one World Cup game against Sri Lanka and the family box and the selector box was different, and there was no selector in that box. She came with two friends. As I said, she is known, she's been successful at a very high level so when people take her name, it gets noticed," Kohli told India Today.

"You want to mention something about the selectors do that, but why join her name with it."

"When the lies are spoken so much all around, they start becoming truths. So you need to speak up at some stage and that's exactly what happened recently."

Sharma has often been accused of getting preferential treatment in the Indian cricket fraternity but Kohli rubbished all the allegations, saying his wife's value system would never allow her to do anything wrong.

"So much has been said about her and so much comes out about her. The value system that she has and her beliefs and the nature she has, it won't allow her to go against rules and protocols.

"So I don't know why people have wanted to sensationalise stories by taking her name because she's a soft target. We both had been ignoring it for a while," Kohli said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2019 20:44:26 IST

Tags : All-India Senior Selection Committee, Anushka Sharma, BCCI, Farokh Engineer, MSK Prasad, Sports, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all