Gautam Gambhir praised Virat Kohli after the India batter struck his 45th ODI ton in the match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati. With his knock of 113, Kohli also equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI tons (20) at home. Kohli now also has nine centuries in ODIs against Sri Lanka, the most for an Indian batter.

Speaking about Kohli’s knock, Gambhir said that the former India captain has shown over a long period of time that he is the best batter in ODIs but added that we should not be comparing him to Tendulkar.

“It’s not about the record, honestly. Virat Kohli will go on to get many more centuries than Sachin Tendulkar in the 50-overs format. See, the rules have changed,” Gambhir said on the Cricket Show on Star Sports.

“You should not compare eras. It’s not fair to compare eras as well where there was one new ball as compared to now when there are 2 new balls with five fielders inside. But yes, he has been a master in this format and he has shown it over such a long period of time,” Gambhir added.

The Guwahati hundred was Kohli’s 73rd international century and he is now only four tons behind Tendulkar’s record tally of 49 in ODIs. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that Kohli will soon be overtaking Tendulkar in that list.

“He (Kohli) is not an opener, so in every 50-overs game, he is not going there from ball number 1 and you are looking at the whole innings to get a hundred. He has batted at 3 most of the time, so that is something you have got to consider. I have no doubt that he will overtake Tendulkar in one-day hundreds. I mean, it’s just four hundred to equal Tendulkar. It may happen in a year and a half. It’s a 50-over World Cup year so I believe it could happen,” Manjrekar said.

