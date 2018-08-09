Virat Kohli has got the best technique of anyone in world cricket, says former Australia captain Steve Waugh
Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh says "big occasion player" Virat Kohli has the best batting technique among the current cricketers in the world.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 12th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4247
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Melbourne: Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh says "big occasion player" Virat Kohli has the best batting technique among the current cricketers in the world.
Drawing a comparison with legends such as Brian Lara and Vivian Richards, Waugh said Kohli has shown all the traits of a great batsman.
File picture of Steve Waugh. Getty
"He (Kohli) has got the game to survive anywhere, I think he's got the best technique of anyone in world cricket," Waugh was quoted as saying in cricket.com.au.
"He and AB de Villiers have got the best techniques, and AB de Villiers is not playing Test cricket so that makes him (Kohli) the stand-out player.
"And he likes the big occasion like (Brian) Lara and Tendulkar and (Viv) Richards and Javed Miandad and all the great batsmen. They want the big occasion and that brings out the best in their cricket," he added.
Kohli has scored 5,754 runs in 67 Tests at an average of 54.28. He also amassed 9,779 runs in 211 ODIs at 58.2 and 2102 runs at 48.8 in 62 T20Is.
Kohli blasted 149 and 51 runs in the first and second innings against England in the opening Test to become the seventh India batsman and the first since Sachin Tendulkar (in June 2011) to top the ICC rankings for Test batsmen.
Updated Date:
Aug 09, 2018
