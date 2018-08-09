First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | 4th ODI Aug 08, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
BAN in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
SA in SL Aug 12, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
SA in SL Aug 14, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli has got the best technique of anyone in world cricket, says former Australia captain Steve Waugh

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh says "big occasion player" Virat Kohli has the best batting technique among the current cricketers in the world.

Press Trust of India, August 09, 2018

Melbourne: Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh says "big occasion player" Virat Kohli has the best batting technique among the current cricketers in the world.

Drawing a comparison with legends such as Brian Lara and Vivian Richards, Waugh said Kohli has shown all the traits of a great batsman.

File picture of Steve Waugh. Getty

File picture of Steve Waugh. Getty

"He (Kohli) has got the game to survive anywhere, I think he's got the best technique of anyone in world cricket," Waugh was quoted as saying in cricket.com.au.

"He and AB de Villiers have got the best techniques, and AB de Villiers is not playing Test cricket so that makes him (Kohli) the stand-out player.

"And he likes the big occasion like (Brian) Lara and Tendulkar and (Viv) Richards and Javed Miandad and all the great batsmen. They want the big occasion and that brings out the best in their cricket," he added.

Kohli has scored 5,754 runs in 67 Tests at an average of 54.28. He also amassed 9,779 runs in 211 ODIs at 58.2 and 2102 runs at 48.8 in 62 T20Is.

Kohli blasted 149 and 51 runs in the first and second innings against England in the opening Test to become the seventh India batsman and the first since Sachin Tendulkar (in June 2011) to top the ICC rankings for Test batsmen.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018

Tags : #AB De Villiers #Australia #Brian Lara #Cricket #India #Indian Cricket Team #Sachin Tendulkar #Steve Waugh #TheySaidIt #Virat Kohli

Also See

Super Cool News Apps | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4247 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all