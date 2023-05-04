If the recent flare-up with Virat Kohli has got you thinking that he’s the only player Gautam Gambhir has got a testy history with, you may be wrong.

The other famous rivalry Gambhir has had was with none other than Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Gambhir has traded barbs with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni over the 2011 ODI World Cup final and their IPL encounters from Gambhir’s days as Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) skipper.

Even when CSK were banned for two years and Dhoni captained the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS), Gambhir made harsh comments.

Irfan Pathan shared the hitherto unknown story about Gambhir’s tactics to get under Dhoni’s skin during the CSK vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match on Wednesday.

Pathan used to play under Dhoni for the Rising Pune Supergiant.

“Dhoni would find it hard to find his way against the spinners. He tried to defend or block, he looked extremely vulnerable. And this Gambhir knew well and also how to used it to his benefit.

“Gautam Gambhir played with the ego of MS Dhoni when he was the captain of KKR. He was the only one who succeeded in rattling him for years,” he said. “MS was rattled to the core by the field setting,” he added.

He pointed towards a match between KKR and RPS in 2016. Dhoni walked in to bat when RPS were at 74/4. Gambhir sensed the opportunity and went all in to surround Dhoni with fielders. He called in Shakib Al Hasan, Suryakumar Yadav and Yusuf Pathan in close-in positions, giving Dhoni no room to breathe.

Pathan also recalled than once during such a situation when Dhoni nudged the ball and ran to get off the strike, he sacrificed his wicket for the skipper by following Dhoni’s lead, knowing well that he won’t make the crease in time.

