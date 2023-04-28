Virat Kohli isn’t popular for his game alone, his dashing looks, too, aren’t lost on anyone. His style quotient has earned him many fashion brand sponsorships.

However, it was not always the case.

In a viral video, Virat Kohli has revealed how he feels embarrassed of his dressing sense when he sees pictures from his younger days.

“Calling it a fashion sense is a very refined term. I had corduroy pant, and it was bell bottoms, boots with high heels and printed shirt with big embroidery on it and I used to think, kya lag raha hoon main, I am the most stylish boy. When is I see the pictures, my god it is such an embarrassment,” Kohli said.

Much of Kohli’s looks come from his lean physique. Kohli’s workouts and dietary discipline are no secrets.

In another viral video, he also revealed his diet that doesn’t have curry, masalas anymore.

“90 per cent of my food is all steamed, boiled. No masala. Salt and pepper, lime, that’s how I eat. I am not a big fanatic about the taste of food, I don’t care about the taste. Salads I enjoy with a bit of dressing. Pan-grilled food with a bit of olive oil or whatever. No curries, I only eat daal (lentils). I would eat rajma and lobiya (black-eyed peas) as a Punjabi can’t skip it. I would eat daal but no masala curries,” Kohli said.

On the field, he knocked his fifth half-century in the current IPL season as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

On Wednesday, RCB were unable to chase down Kolkata Knight Riders’ target of 201. Kohli contributed to his side with a fifty of 33 balls, making him the only player to have scored 3000 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB lost by 21 runs against KKR and are fifth in the points table with eight points. Their next outing is against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

