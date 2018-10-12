Virat Kohli fan breaches security at Hyderabad stadium to click selfie with Indian captain
A similar incident had happened during the first Test in Rajkot also when Kohli was surrounded by two pitch invaders trying to take selfies.
Hyderabad: Fans breaching security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli is becoming a new norm as a spectator reached up to the India skipper during the first day of the second Test here Friday.
Like his fan, another one had entered the ground to click a selfie with Virat Kohli during first Test in Rajkot. AFP
It happened an hour into the morning session when a man climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie with the skipper.
Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man's hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.
A similar incident had happened during the first Test in Rajkot also when Kohli was surrounded by two pitch invaders trying to take selfies.
Oct 12, 2018
Oct 12, 2018
