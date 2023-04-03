Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis help RCB begin IPL 2023 with eight-wicket hammering of MI

Cricket

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis help RCB begin IPL 2023 with eight-wicket hammering of MI

Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 82 and stitched a 148-run opening stand with skipper Faf du Plessis as Royal Challengers Bangalore chased the 172-run target set by Mumbai Indians with 22 deliveries and eight wickets to spare.

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis help RCB begin IPL 2023 with eight-wicket hammering of MI
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis shared a 148-run opening stand with Virat Kohli, laying the foundation for a comfortable victory over Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics
Mohammed Siraj collides with RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik while going for a catch. Sportzpics
MI captain Rohit Sharma walks back after getting dismissed by RCB seamer Akash Deep. Sportzpics
Royal Challengers Bangalore fans display a banner welcoming Faf du Plessis and Co back to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after four years. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians batter N Tilak Verma acknowledges the crowd after finishing unbeaten on 86 at the end of the innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli share a moment during Match 5 of IPL 2023 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Sportzpics
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates with Virat Kohli after guiding Royal Challengers Bangalore to a thumping eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 03, 2023 01:03:27 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Chris Gayle hails Virat Kohli’s passion, says batting with him ‘was just fantastic’
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Chris Gayle hails Virat Kohli’s passion, says batting with him ‘was just fantastic’

Both Gayle and Kohli spent several seasons together at the IPL, dominating the rival bowlers and entertaining the crowd at their home base, Chinnaswamy Stadium, with as many as 10-century partnerships

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to maintain recent dominance over Mumbai Indians
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to maintain recent dominance over Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to maintain their recent dominance over Mumbai Indians when the two teams clash in their opening match of the Indian Premier League season on Sunday.

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Kohli-Du Plessis century-stand, impactful Tilak Verma and other top moments
First Cricket News

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI: Kohli-Du Plessis century-stand, impactful Tilak Verma and other top moments

After having put up 171 on the back of an unbeaten 84 from Tilak Varma, MI bowlers seemed like they lacked confidence, allowing Kohli and Du Plessis score runs freely, and eventually walk away with the win.