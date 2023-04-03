Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis help RCB begin IPL 2023 with eight-wicket hammering of MI

Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 82 and stitched a 148-run opening stand with skipper Faf du Plessis as Royal Challengers Bangalore chased the 172-run target set by Mumbai Indians with 22 deliveries and eight wickets to spare.

FirstCricket Staff

April 3rd, 2023

1:03:27 IST

