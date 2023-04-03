Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 82 and stitched a 148-run opening stand with skipper Faf du Plessis as Royal Challengers Bangalore chased the 172-run target set by Mumbai Indians with 22 deliveries and eight wickets to spare.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Both Gayle and Kohli spent several seasons together at the IPL, dominating the rival bowlers and entertaining the crowd at their home base, Chinnaswamy Stadium, with as many as 10-century partnerships
Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to maintain their recent dominance over Mumbai Indians when the two teams clash in their opening match of the Indian Premier League season on Sunday.
After having put up 171 on the back of an unbeaten 84 from Tilak Varma, MI bowlers seemed like they lacked confidence, allowing Kohli and Du Plessis score runs freely, and eventually walk away with the win.