First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 06, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 71 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd T20I Nov 04, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
SA in AUS Nov 09, 2018
AUS vs SA
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 09, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Virat Kohli faces social media backlash after asking a fan to leave India

Virat Kohli has found himself embroiled in controversy off the field after suggesting that Indian cricket fans who support overseas batsmen over those from their national team should leave the country.

FirstCricket Staff, November 07, 2018

Virat Kohli has found himself embroiled in controversy off the field after suggesting that Indian cricket fans who support overseas batsmen over those from their national team should leave the country.

Kohli, who is currently on a break from national duty, made the statement during the launch of the Virat Kohli official app on Monday during his 30th birthday. The Indian skipper was responding to a series of mean tweets, in which one user revealed supporting Australian and English batsmen more than Indians.

"Over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians," read one of the comments, according to News18. To which the Indian batting superstar responded with the following statement:  "Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then... you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right." The comment clearly didn't go down well with a number of social media users. Here are some of the reactions from the Twitterati:  

 

While the Indian skipper is known to be an outspoken cricketer who doesn't mince his words, and gives it back to the opposition on the field, his latest comments are being perceived as imposing, and an attack on the fans in terms of their right to choose their idols.

Kohli has been rested for the T20I leg of West Indies' tour of India after leading the hosts to 2-0 and 3-1 series victories in the Tests and ODIs respectively. He will be seen in action during the tour of Australia next, in which the Indians are slated to play three T20Is, as many one-dayers and four Tests.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2018

Tags : Australia, England, India, Indian Cricket Team, TheySaidIt, Virat Kohli, West Indies, Windies

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4757 125
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all