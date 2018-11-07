Virat Kohli faces social media backlash after asking a fan to leave India
Virat Kohli has found himself embroiled in controversy off the field after suggesting that Indian cricket fans who support overseas batsmen over those from their national team should leave the country.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 71 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
US midterm results 2018: For Donald Trump, historic turnout and Senate majority is opening battle for 2020
-
Mizoram polls: NGOs stage protests, demand removal of election official over status of Bru refugee voters; threaten armed rebellion
-
US midterm elections 2018: Democrats score thumping House win, Republicans keep Senate, Donald Trump spins result as 'tremendous success'
-
Diwali celebrations in UP: Faizabad is now Ayodhya, says Yogi Adityanath; new airport to be named after Lord Rama
-
Shruti Haasan on turning host with Hello Sago, taking cue from Kamal Haasan, and how she’s in a happy phase
-
Gold loses sheen, silver too drops in Diwali trade on 'muhurat' trading; jewellers, retailers make token purchases
-
Champions League 2018: Manchester United need another turnaround against Juventus in Turin
-
Lens on history: Praveen Jain on capturing milestone events in India through a 37-year career
-
अयोध्या में भगवान राम की मूर्ति के ऐलान के बाद बोले सीएम योगी- मंदिर था और हमेशा रहेगा
-
केदारनाथ मंदिर में पीएम मोदी ने की पूजा, जवानों से कहा- आप हैं देश की ताकत
-
फैजाबाद हो गया अयोध्या मगर थाइलैंड में भी है 'रामायण शहर' अयुथ्या
-
कांग्रेस अप्रासंगिक है और बीजेपी छत्तीसगढ़ में सभी मोर्चों पर विफल रही: अजीत जोगी
-
57 किलो गोल्ड के मामले में जनार्दन रेड्डी को समन: पुलिस कमिश्नर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4757
|125
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Virat Kohli has found himself embroiled in controversy off the field after suggesting that Indian cricket fans who support overseas batsmen over those from their national team should leave the country.
Kohli, who is currently on a break from national duty, made the statement during the launch of the Virat Kohli official app on Monday during his 30th birthday. The Indian skipper was responding to a series of mean tweets, in which one user revealed supporting Australian and English batsmen more than Indians.
"Over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians," read one of the comments, according to News18. To which the Indian batting superstar responded with the following statement: "Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then... you should go and live somewhere else no. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right." The comment clearly didn't go down well with a number of social media users. Here are some of the reactions from the Twitterati:
While the Indian skipper is known to be an outspoken cricketer who doesn't mince his words, and gives it back to the opposition on the field, his latest comments are being perceived as imposing, and an attack on the fans in terms of their right to choose their idols.
Kohli has been rested for the T20I leg of West Indies' tour of India after leading the hosts to 2-0 and 3-1 series victories in the Tests and ODIs respectively. He will be seen in action during the tour of Australia next, in which the Indians are slated to play three T20Is, as many one-dayers and four Tests.
Updated Date:
Nov 07, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies, ODI stats review: From Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s flurry records to hosts' dominance on home soil
India vs West Indies: Here’s why Rohit Sharma’s red-hot limited-overs form can translate to Test success
India vs West Indies: At 33, Ambati Rayudu's decision to focus solely on white ball cricket stands him and India in good stead