For Virat Kohli, scoring a hundred seems like an everyday task since the batter returned to his iconic form in the 2022 Asia Cup. His record-breaking rampage continued in the just-finished home series against Sri Lanka too. The former India skipper has recorded two centuries in his three ODI appearances and concluded the series as the highest run-getter with 283 runs. He was also named the player of the series for his immense contribution to the 3-0 series sweep. Now, Kohli will look to continue the rhythm in the upcoming ODI fixtures against New Zealand on home soil, slated to begin on 18 January.

However, New Zealand – the No. 1 ODI side in the world – will not be an easy assignment for the Men in Blue. But, Kohli has been excellent whenever he has faced the Black Caps, having registered 5 ODI hundreds so far. Apart from him, India great Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya also have five centuries each against Kiwis.

Kohli requires only 2 more centuries to surpass Australia great Ricky Ponting’s long-lasting record of 7 centuries – the most by any batter against the Kiwis. Former India opener Virendra Sehwag is accompanying Ponting at the top spot with the same number of centuries to his name.

Kohli has been destructive in the previous few ODIs against New Zealand. He has amassed a total of 224 runs in the last 7 games including two 50-plus scores. Overall, the star batter has met the Kiwis in 26 matches and recorded 1378 runs at an impressive batting average of 59.91. He has an astonishing number of 8 half-centuries and 5 centuries. Notably, as many as 4 out of his 5 hundreds came in home games.

In his last four 50-over matches, Kohli has notched up 3 centuries and is now standing with 46 ODI hundreds, only 3 behind Tendulkar’s tally of 49 centuries in the format. However, he will need 26 centuries more to touch Tendulkar’s world record of 100 international centuries.

Kohli has only been included in the ODI series against New Zealand. He, along with skipper Rohit Sharma, has once again been rested in the shortest format. The first ODI of the three-match series is scheduled for 18 January at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 1:30 PM IST.

