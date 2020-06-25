India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed which format of the game he likes the most.

Kohli recently shared two pictures of him from a Test match on Instagram. Posting the photos, he expressed his love for the five-day format.

The batsman wrote, “Nothing comes close to playing an intense game in whites. What a blessing to be able to play test cricket for India.”

In one of the picture he is seen playing a shot, while the other image shows him walking with a helmet in his hand, looking at the sky.

His post crossed 20 lakh likes in no time and also got flooded with comments from his followers.

Some dropped heart emojis in the comment section, while others called him the greatest batsman.

One user referred to him as “Heart of Indian team,” while another said, "Long may you reign."

Kohli has played some good knocks in Tests in tough conditions in England and Australia, where pitches are known to support fast bowlers.

Under his captaincy, India registered its maiden Test series win in Australia aside from climbing to the top of the ICC rankings in the five-day format.

He has scored 7,240 runs in 86 Tests with an impressive average of 53.6. The batsman has made 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries in the longest format.

According to an India Today report, in a recent interaction with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, Kohli had said Test cricket made him a better person and he loves playing the format because it is a 'representation of life'.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 00:04:47 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.