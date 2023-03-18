While the entire nation is grooving to the beats of RRR’s Naatu Naatu, star India batter Virat Kohli seems to have soaked in the vibe too. During India’s opening ODI against Australia, Kohli was spotted matching the hook step of the song, which has recently won the Oscars in the Best Original Song category. Ahead of Australia’s batting in the first innings, the former India captain suddenly broke into the impromptu performance, which certainly enthralled the crowd at Mumbai’s Wakhede Stadium. A clip of Kohli’s dance moves was dropped on the official page of RRR but was later deleted, perhaps over a copyright issue.

With the groundbreaking achievement, Naatu Naatu became the first Indian song to take home the coveted Academy Award. SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR has achieved several feats since hitting the silver screens. Earlier, the action-packed Telugu-language film became the third Indian movie to receive a nomination under the Best Foreign Language Film category in the renowned Golden Globe Awards, where Naatu Naatu clinched the crown in the Best Original Song section.

Apart from shattering numerous cricketing records, Virat Kohli is known for his entertaining persona. Hence, it was not a rare scene for the fans to watch him dancing to popular tunes. Recently, Kohli was featured in an Instagram reel with the Norway-based dance group Quick Style, which is known for choreographing Bollywood dance numbers in their own style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

The video, which garnered more than 4 lakh likes on the platform, showed the India cricketer shaking his legs with his fellow dancers while holding a bat in his hands. Kohli’s performance caught the attention of his spouse Anushka Sharma. The actress marked her presence in the comment section, reacting to the clip with a number of fire emojis. Legendary German footballer Thomas Muller also responded, commenting, “Nice Move.” Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh noted, “Super.”

Virat Kohli headed to the first ODI on the back of a Test century, which came after a prolonged wait of over three years during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad. However, the right-handed batter failed to keep the momentum going in the limited-over format. In reply to Australia’s mere target of 189 runs, Kohli managed to contribute just 4 runs to the scoreboard, surviving 9 balls on the crease. However, some well-composed innings by KL Rahul (75 off 91 balls), Hardik Pandya (25 off 31 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 off 69 balls) sailed the Men in Blue across the victory line. The second ODI is slated to be hosted on 19 March in Andhra Pradesh.

