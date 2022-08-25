Virat Kohli doesn't appear to be out-of-form at all: Rashid Khan

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has lavished praise on Indian batter Virat Kohli and shared an interesting incident from this year’s IPL. Rashid, while speaking to sports presenter Sawera Pasha, as quoted by Hindustan Times, said that he saw Kohli bat for two and a half hours in the nets ahead of the match between RCB and Gujarat Titans.

“During the IPL, we had a match the next day against RCB. In the nets, I was just counting the time Virat was out there. To be honest, he batted for two and half hours. Main aisa hairan hua (I was so shocked). Our nets were finished and still, he was there batting. The next day, he scored around 70 against us. His mindset is very positive,” said Rashid Khan.

The right-arm bowler also insisted that Kohli isn’t really out of form but the former India captain has set the bar so high that everyone expects him to score a century every second game.

Watch: Virat Kohli hits big shots against spinners during net session ahead of Asia Cup 2022

“Jab wo khelta hai toh aise shots khelta hai ki aap bologe ki bilkul out of form nahi hai. Main toh yahi bolunga that he is not out-of-form. (When he bats, he plays such wonderful shots that to me, he doesn’t appear to be out-of-form at all). The expectations are much more. People want him to score a hundred every second game. If you look at his Test match innings, he has got through the tough time, batted well, then somehow he has gotten out for 50 or 60 or 70. If there was any other normal batter then everyone would have said that he is in form but with Virat the expectations are such that they only want centuries,” said Khan.

READ: Asia Cup 2022 crucial for Virat Kohli, KL Rahul to help India gain confidence before T20 World Cup

Kohli will now be in action in the Asia Cup 2022 where The Men in Blue will begin the tournament against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.