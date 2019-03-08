First Cricket
Virat Kohli crosses 4,000-run mark as captain during 3rd India-Australia ODI, becomes only fourth Indian to do so

Press Trust of India, Mar 08, 2019 20:56:27 IST

Ranchi: Virat Kohli on Friday became only the fourth Indian skipper to pile up 4,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.

Virat Kohli crossed yet another milestone during his innings of 123 in the third ODI at Ranchi. AP

Kohli, who needed just 27 runs to achieve the feat, accomplished it in his 66th ODI as captain during the third ODI against Australia at Ranchi.

The India skipper now joins the elite list of former skippers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly. Kohli has so far registered 19 ODI tons and 14 fifties from 62 innings as the Indian captain.

Chasing Australia's challenging 313 for 5, Kohli made a classy 123 off 95 balls to keep India in the hunt before being bowled by Adam Zampa at a crucial time.

Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 4,000 runs in 63 innings, surpassing former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, who reached the milestone in 77 innings.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 21:00:12 IST

