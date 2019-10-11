Virat Kohli completes record seventh Test double-ton, surpasses Don Bradman's feat of most 150-plus scores as captain
The 30-year-old, who is leading his side in the 50th Test match, also joined New Zealand's Stephen Fleming, England's Alastair Cook and Australia's Steve Waugh to become only the fourth captain to score a century in his 50th match as captain.
Pune: India captain Virat Kohli broke plenty of record on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa. He became the first India batsman to score seven double tons in Tests, most by any Indian batter, going past Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar (6 double tons each). He also surpassed 7,000 runs in Test cricket on his way to the double hundred.
He surpassed former Australia cricketer Don Bradman to record the most number of 150 plus scores as captain in Test cricket. He achieved the feat on the second day of the second Test match between India and South Africa here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
Kohli now has nine scores of 150 plus while captaining India, whereas Bradman had eight scores of more than 150. Australia's Michael Clarke, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, West Indies' Brian Lara and South Africa's Graeme Smith are next on the list with 7 scores of 150+ each.
File image of India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli. AFP
The 30-year-old, who is leading his side in the 50th Test match, also joined New Zealand's Stephen Fleming, England's Alastair Cook and Australia's Steve Waugh to become only the fourth captain to score a century in his 50th match as captain.
Kohli now also has most runs as Indian captain. He went past former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. He registered his 26th Test century on Friday and as a result, became the first Indian to score 40 hundreds as skipper.
Ricky Ponting has the most international hundreds as a skipper. He had 41 centuries as the captain for Australia in international cricket.
Kohli is now at the 53rd position in the all-time list of leading run-scorers in Test cricket. Earlier this year, Kohli surpassed Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain.
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date:
Oct 11, 2019 15:04:32 IST
