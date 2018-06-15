Virat Kohli clears Yo-Yo test; Ambati Rayudu fails and set to be dropped from India's tour of Ireland and England
Virat Kohli is all set to take part in the two-match T20Is in Ireland after clearing the Yo-Yo test but middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu is set to be dropped after failing to attain required parameters.
Press Trust of India,
June 15, 2018
- Afghanistan in India, Only Test, 2018 IND Vs AFG India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs IRE Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
- Pakistan in Scotland, 2 T20I Series, 2018 SCO Vs PAK Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 306 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5446
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3400
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Bengaluru: India captain Virat Kohli is all set to take part in the two-match T20 Internationals in Ireland after comfortably clearing the Yo-Yo test but there was bad news for middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu, who is set to be dropped after failing to attain required parameters on Friday.
Almost all the players including skipper Virat Kohli have comfortably cleared the qualifying mark for the Yo-Yo test. Ambati Rayudu is the only player in the UK-bound squad, who has failed to clear the fitness test. His score is well below the permissible 16.1 set for the India and India A team. Rayudu will be dropped from the squad, a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
File image of India captain Virat Kohli. AP
Rayudu had made a comeback in the ODI squad after more than one and half years in wilderness largely on the back of his IPL performance.
It is learnt that Rayudu, who had a major role in Chennai Super Kings' victorious IPL campaign, performed well below-par in the range of 14.
A lot of people were shocked as to how someone who has scored close to 600 runs in the IPL couldn't maintain requisite fitness standard within three weeks of the tournament's completion.
The UK-bound limited overs specialist were summoned at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Friday for the customary Yo-Yo Test with Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking the test in the first batch.
Kohli didn't look in any discomfort while taking the advanced beep test as he matched Dhoni step for step along with Bhuvneshwar, Kedar Jadhav and Suresh Raina.
Incidentally, Raina, who was one of the first players last year to have flunked the Yo-Yo test (along with Yuvraj Sigh), has comfortably cleared it this time around.
It will be interesting to see who gets a chance in the ODI squad as Rayudu is now set to be dropped.
The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Siddharth Kaul, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey were also seen taking the test after the batch comprising Kohli and Dhoni were done with theirs.
Earlier, the neck injury, which he sustained during the IPL, had thrown Kohli's build-up for the UK tour in haywire as he had to pull out of a planned stint with Surrey in the County Championship this month.
The Yo-Yo test, which is the basic fitness parameter set by the Indian team management before any tour, was conducted at the National Cricket Academy ground, in the presence of Team India trainer Shankar Basu and the other support staff.
India will tour Ireland for T20 Internationals scheduled for 27 and 29 June.
The tour of England, comprising three T20 Internationals, three ODIs amd five Test matches, starts on 3 July.
Updated Date:
Jun 15, 2018
Also See
England's James Anderson to take six-week break from cricket to ensure full fitness ahead of India's tour
IPL 2018: How immaculate planning trumped mindless splurging in the tournament auctions
Umesh Yadav takes to 'single stump training' on Ashish Nehra's advice while preparing for upcoming season