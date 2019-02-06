Virat Kohli can bat at No 4 during 2019 World Cup if situation demands, says Ravi Shastri
India head coach Ravi Shastri also said that those who criticise MS Dhoni should learn a thing about cricket
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
The Indian cricket team has been performing consistently well in the one-dayers. They beat New Zealand 4-1 in their own backyard recently, winning the first three matches with absolute dominance. However, the one puzzle that still somewhat remains unsolved is the middle order and especially the No 4 position in the batting lineup.
In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, India's head coach Ravi Shastri discussed the solution to sort the middle-order problem for the upcoming World Cup.
File image of Ravi Shastri. AFP
He said that, if conditions demand, Virat Kohli may bat at No 4 for India in the World Cup. Shastri said, "The good thing about this Indian top-three is we can separate them, if conditions and situations demand. Someone like Virat Kohli can go to number four, and we can put a good number three to bring more balance to the batting line-up. That's flexibility for you, and for big tournaments like the World Cup, you have to be flexible to see what's the best balance for the side. So we will decide that (accordingly in England)."
Shastri also spoke about what Hardik Pandya needs to do to come out of one of the darkest phases in his cricketing career. He said, "I have told him brush it off (the repercussions following his comments on the chat show 'Koffee with Karan'). Consider it a rap on the knuckles, a hard rap on the knuckles, and now move on. I have told him, 'You are born for better stuff'. Who doesn't make mistakes? He has not made a mistake where you can book him for anything."
Shastri had some suggestions for MS Dhoni's critics as well. He said that those who criticise the former India captain should learn a thing or two about cricket. He said, "Nobody is good enough to criticise MS Dhoni. If you talk about him, do you even know anything about cricket?... he is an ornament to the game. He has been the captain of a number one Test team, and has two World Cups to his name.... I think people should learn a thing or two about cricket before they start talking about Dhoni. "
Updated Date:
Feb 06, 2019 13:42:23 IST
