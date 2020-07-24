Virat Kohli calls disastrous tour of England in 2014 as his milestone in career

India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that the 2014 England Test series was a "milestone" in his career in a recent interaction.

"Lot of people take good tours as a milestone, but for me that tour of 2014 is always going to be the milestone in my career from where I thought things might go bad for me very soon," Kohli said, during the chat Open Nets with Mayank Agarwal for the BCCI.

Kohli said that maintaining composure is the most difficult thing for a cricketer and that was something he needed to correct.

In addition, he said the 2014 England tour made him think on how he needed to approach his international career.

BCCI shared snippets of the interview on Twitter alongside the caption, "@imVkohli chats with @mayankcricket on how he put behind his failures in England with technical inputs from @sachin_rt and @RaviShastriOfc and came out all guns blazing in 2018.”

From 2014 to 2018 – How Virat Kohli turned it around 💪@imVkohli chats with @mayankcricket on how he put behind his failures in England with technical inputs from @sachin_rt and @RaviShastriOfc and came out all guns blazing in 2018



According to a report in India Today, Kohli said he spoke to Tendulkar and did a few sessions with him in Mumbai. Tendulkar made Kohli realise the importance of a big stride against fast bowlers as well.

Kohli also revealed how Ravi Shastri's advice of standing outside the crease bore him fruitful results as well.

Kohli during the course of the interview also revealed that it was extremely difficult for him to convince his mum that he is fine after she expressed concern over his leaner look due to a fitness regime that he followed.

“My mom used to tell me that I am becoming weak. That is a very regular thing, any mother would say,” he said.

The skipper added that mothers do not understand the difference between having concern and having professionalism about a sport one is playing

Kohli said that for mothers if the child is not looking chubby that means there is something wrong with him. He revealed that he had to convince her every other day that he was not sick and was only doing it because he wanted to play.