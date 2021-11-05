Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Virat Kohli Birthday: India captain turns 33; Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and others extend best wishes

  • November 5th, 2021
  • 13:14:38 IST

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday today, 5 November. Kohli turns 33 today and is currently leading the Indian side in the ongoing T20 World Cup in his final outing as the Indian T20 captain.

The Delhi batter’s special day is turning out to be a cause for celebration both among his teammates and the international cricketing community, with wishes pouring in for him from around the world.

On Kohli's 33rd birthday, here are some of the wishes the Delhi batter has received:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) wished Kohli on his birthday and asked if he would get a win as a gift on his special day.  For the unversed, India is set to play against Scotland in the T20 World Cup today.

The Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI)  also posted a slew of the Indian skipper’s achievements while wishing him a very happy birthday.

The official account of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli’s team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), called him “the KING, the LEADER, the INSPIRATION,” while sending him their best wishes.

Indian bowler Mohammad Siraj said he was lucky to have “an elder brother” like Kohli and posted a slideshow of the photos of the duo.

Kohli’s teammate Ajinkya Rahane also sent his best wishes to the Indian skipper.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called Kohli a “once in a generation player” and conveyed his best wishes to the 33-year-old.

VVS Laxman also took to social media to convey his best wishes to Kohli.

Dinesh Karthik wrote that the Delhi batsman is “meant for big things in life!” just like his name suggests.

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer shared a throwback picture of himself and Kohli and wished him a great year ahead.

Kohli has played 96 Tests, 254 ODIs, and 92 T20Is for the Indian side since making his debut in 2008. The 33-year-old is the only batsman to have an average of 50-plus runs at the same time in all formats of the game. He has scored 70 international hundreds, making him the player with the highest number of tons after Sachin Tendulkar.

