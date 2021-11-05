Virat Kohli Birthday: India captain turns 33; Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and others extend best wishes

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday today, 5 November. Kohli turns 33 today and is currently leading the Indian side in the ongoing T20 World Cup in his final outing as the Indian T20 captain.

The Delhi batter’s special day is turning out to be a cause for celebration both among his teammates and the international cricketing community, with wishes pouring in for him from around the world.

On Kohli's 33rd birthday, here are some of the wishes the Delhi batter has received:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) wished Kohli on his birthday and asked if he would get a win as a gift on his special day. For the unversed, India is set to play against Scotland in the T20 World Cup today.

Always smiling Happy birthday to India captain Virat Kohli. Will he get a win tonight as a present?#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8aZKj8Lqgn — ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2021

The Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) also posted a slew of the Indian skipper’s achievements while wishing him a very happy birthday.

23,159 intl. runs & going strong

Most Test wins as Indian captain

2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner Wishing @imVkohli - #TeamIndia captain & one of the best modern-day batsmen - a very happy birthday. Let's relive his fine ton in pink-ball Test — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2021

The official account of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli’s team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), called him “the KING, the LEADER, the INSPIRATION,” while sending him their best wishes.

Indian bowler Mohammad Siraj said he was lucky to have “an elder brother” like Kohli and posted a slideshow of the photos of the duo.

Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/pTn8NBZrHh — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 5, 2021

Kohli’s teammate Ajinkya Rahane also sent his best wishes to the Indian skipper.

Happy Birthday @imVkohli . Wishing you good health and happiness for the coming year! pic.twitter.com/mg4q8VYvFN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called Kohli a “once in a generation player” and conveyed his best wishes to the 33-year-old.

Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player , wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/a8Ysq9ff9v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2021

VVS Laxman also took to social media to convey his best wishes to Kohli.

A very happy birthday to @imVkohli .Wishing you love, success and great health in the times to come. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2021

Dinesh Karthik wrote that the Delhi batsman is “meant for big things in life!” just like his name suggests.

As his name suggests, he's meant for big things in life!

Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Best wishes always...have a great game tonight! pic.twitter.com/7JpL6BHWMm — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 5, 2021

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer shared a throwback picture of himself and Kohli and wished him a great year ahead.

Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli, have a great day and year ahead #MajorThrowback #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/doSw7m6D08 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 5, 2021

Kohli has played 96 Tests, 254 ODIs, and 92 T20Is for the Indian side since making his debut in 2008. The 33-year-old is the only batsman to have an average of 50-plus runs at the same time in all formats of the game. He has scored 70 international hundreds, making him the player with the highest number of tons after Sachin Tendulkar.