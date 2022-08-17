Virat Kohli begins preparations for Asia Cup 2022; watch video

Former India captain Virat Kohli has started his preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The right-handed batter posted a video on social media where he is seen sweating it out in the gym. Kohli has struggled to get runs under his belt for quite sometime. The ex-captain last donned the Indian jersey against England in away fixtures. In the two ODIs that Kohli played, he could only manage 16 and 17 while scored 1 and 11 in the two T20Is, facing the English side.

The right-hander even struggled to be among runs in the longer format and had scores of 11 and 20 to his name in the two innings respectively of the fifth and final Test that India eventually lost against England in Birmingham.

After taking a fair amount of break, Kohli will be back in India colours. The Men in Blue are slated to begin the Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on 28th August, 2022 and will then face the qualifying team on 31st August, 2022 at the same venue.

The arch-rivals will be up against each other for the first time after the historical T20 World Cup clash in 2021. Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a World Cup game in that encounter.

