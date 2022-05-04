Virat Kohli becomes first player to face 5000 balls in history of IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli became the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League to face 5000 balls.

Virat Kohli becomes the first player to face 5000 balls in IPL. Most balls faced:

5011* - Virat Kohli

4810 - Shikhar Dhawan

4429 - Rohit Sharma

4062 - David Warner

4042 - Suresh Raina#IPL2022 #RCBvCSK — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 4, 2022

Kohli achieved the feat against the Chennai Super Kings in the 49th match of the IPL 2022 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Shikhar Dhawan, who has faced 4810 balls, is at the second spot and is followed by Rohit Sharma (4429) and David Warner (4062), respectively. Suresh Raina is the next on the list with 4042 deliveries.

During Wednesday's historic match for Kohli, RCB got off to a good start scoring 57 runs in the powerplay after put into bat first.

In his innings of 30 runs, Kohli hit three fours and a six while captain Faf du Plessis scored 22-ball 38 laced with four boundaries and a six.

After RCB lost two quick wickets of Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, Kohli struggled to get going and ended up getting cleaned up by Moeen Ali on a track that helped the spinners.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.