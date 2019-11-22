First Cricket
Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 5,000 Test runs as captain in pink-ball encounter against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli on Friday became the first Indian to score 5,000 runs in Tests as the skipper of the side.

Asian News International, Nov 22, 2019 20:51:14 IST

Kolkata: Virat Kohli on Friday became the first Indian to score 5,000 runs in Tests as the skipper of the side.

He achieved the feat on the first day of the ongoing day-night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Before Kohli, MS Dhoni had the most number of Test runs as the skipper of the side. He had managed to register 3,454 runs from 60 Tests.

"Milestone Alert: @imVkohli completes 5000 Test runs as #TeamIndia captain. @Paytm #PinkBallTest #INDvBAN," BCCI tweeted.

South Africa's Graeme Smith has the record of scoring most runs as the skipper of an international side.

Smith had registered 8,659 runs in 109 matches.

In the ongoing Test between India and Bangladesh, the hosts bundled out the visitors for 106 runs.

Ishant Sharma had taken the maximum wickets for India as he scalped five wickets.

In their innings, India lost their openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal with just 43 runs on the board. Cheteshwar Pujara chipped in with a 105-ball 55, sharing a 94-run stand with his captain.

India ended the day on a score of 174/3, with Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane batting on 59 and 23 respectively.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 20:51:14 IST

