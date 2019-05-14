Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli bagged the International Cricketer and Batsman of the Year award during the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) International awards 2019.
However the Indian captain could not make it to the glittering ceremony on Monday.
File image of Virat Kohli. Reuters
Kohli, one of the best batsman of his times, will be leading India in the upcoming World Cup, which begins May 30 in England.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who made a mark for India and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, was adjudged as International Bowler of the Year.
CEAT awarded Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan for outstanding bowling and Australian batsman Aaron Finch for his exceptional performance in T20.
Young prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal, who performed exceptionally over the year was awarded Junior Cricketer of the Year while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav took home outstanding performance of the year award.
Ashutosh Aman was awarded Domestic Cricketer of the Year in presence of galaxy of past and present cricketers.
The legendary Mohinder Amarnath, who played a key role in India's 1983 World Cup triumph, was bestowed with the 'CCR International Lifetime Achievement Award'.
Amarnath recalled that he, 55 years ago, and Gavaskar played school cricket.
He said he will donate part of the prize money to the Army Welfare Fund.
Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar, former Australian batsman Dean Jones, former India stumper Saba Karim were present on the occasion among others.
Updated Date: May 14, 2019 09:28:46 IST
