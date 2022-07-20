Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma enjoy vacation in Paris; actor shares glimpses on Instagram

Virat Kohli is perhaps enduring the toughest time of his cricketing career, the former India skipper is still struggling to find the golden touch with the bat. After his nightmarish performance during the England tour, many former cricketers suggested Kohli take a break from cricket. Seemingly taking that advice into consideration, he headed to Paris along with spouse Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika to clear his mind.

Taking to her Instagram, actor Anushka shared glimpses of the couple enjoying their vacation in Paris. One of her stories shows the outside view from the window of a hotel room on a sunny morning. She also referred to the temperature that shows 41 degrees celsius in France’s capital. In the latest story, the weather seems gloomy outside the window and the picture is captured in the evening. Sharma has attached an animated sticker to mark the rainy evening.

Kohli couldn’t find a way out of his lean patch with the bat during the tour of England. He played a total of six innings — two of them in the rescheduled Edgbaston Test followed by two ODIs and as many T20Is, scoring just 76 runs in all. On some occasions, the 33-year-old batter started confidently with a few cleanly-executed strokes but failed to keep his cool. He has not fetched a ton since November 2019.

Kohli will not be a part of the upcoming tour of West Indies. Apart from Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and some other senior players will miss the ODI series. However, Sharma will lead the side in the five-match T20 International series.

India will start their multi-format tour of the West Indies on 22 July with the first ODI at Port of Spain’s Queen’s Park Oval. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Men in Blue in the 50-over leg of the tour.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.