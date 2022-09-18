Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya share a cool reel on popular track ‘Shakaboom’; Watch video

Star India batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a cool reel of them dancing on The Beatnuts’ ‘Se Acabo (It’s Over).’

The all-rounder shared the video of the duo grooving on the popular reel track, on his social media accounts and the fans immediately went into frenzy, looking at the duo’s trademark moves for the song.

The duo reached Mohali on Saturday alongside other teammates for the first of the three T20Is against Australia, scheduled on 20 September.

Pandya captioned the post, “You know how we do” and tagged Kohli. The batter replied to the post commenting, “Shakaboom.”

Several other Bollywood celebrities as well commented on the post.

Watch the video here:

Both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have been in excellent form in T20Is and will be pivotal for India in the games against Australia and South Africa ahead of the all to play for, T20 World Cup.

Kohli found his lost touch during the continental tournament, ending up as the second highest run-scorer with 276 runs at a ridiculous average of 92.

Pandya, on the other hand, had a marvelous first match against Pakistan and was awarded the man of the match award for being clinical with both, bat and ball. However, he couldn’t replicate his performance in other matches.

India will play three T20Is against Australia on 20, 23, and 25 September before playing three more against South Africa. However, Pandya will not be a part of the squad during the games against South Africa and will be at the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation.

