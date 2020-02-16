Virat Kohli and Co set to play day-night Test in Australia, say BCCI sources
India are set to play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year, BCCI sources said on Sunday.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 1 run
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 16th, 2020, 06:00 PM IST
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL vs HK - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs SAW - Feb 18th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW vs WIW - Feb 18th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW vs SLW - Feb 18th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Sworn in as Delhi CM for 3rd straight term, Arvind Kejriwal says 'forgive those who spoke ill of me', vows to work for all
-
AGR woes: DoT asks telcos to clear dues by midnight after SC rap; withdraws order of no coercive action against defaulting firms
-
Anti-CAA protest in Chennai snowballs into chaos, four cops injured; Opposition, including DMK, condemn police force against agitators
-
Filmfare Awards 2020 winners list: Gully Boy makes history, wins 13 awards including Best Film, Actor and Actress
-
Amitav Ghosh talks three new projects, thinking in visual terms and the interplay of capitalism, imperialism
-
'You didn’t act when in office': EC counters ex-CEC SY Quraishi's charge that it did not go all out to punish hate speeches during Delhi Assembly polls
-
Mahakali: An account of women's lives along the river basin as men migrate in search of work
-
Vivek Sagar Prasad overcomes lack of money, height and career-threatening injury to become FIH Rising Star of the Year
-
Coronavirus: China reports 139 more deaths with toll crossing 1,600; number of confirmed cases stand at 68,000
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
New Delhi: India are set to play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year, BCCI sources said on Sunday.
File image of The Adelaide Oval. Image credit: Twitter/@CAComms
This comes a little over a month after captain Virat Kohli asserted that his team was ready to play a day-night Test anywhere in Australia.
"India are most likely to play a day/night Test during the Australia tour," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.
India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens, winning the match quite comfortably with plenty of time to spare.
On the eve of India's three-match ODI series opener at home against Australia last month, Kohli had said, "We're ready and up for the challenge - whether it's Gabba, Perth... it doesn't matter to us. It's become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we're open to playing day-night Tests."
India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide in 2018-19, citing lack of experience.
With day-night match seen as a possible answer to Test cricket's dwindling attendances, Australia had been hoping that India will agree to play one game at the Gabba this year.
A Cricket Australia (CA) delegation met top BCCI officials on the sidelines of a limited-overs series in January with the day-night Test figuring on the agenda.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 16, 2020 16:05:49 IST
Also See
'Pretty amazing': Marnus Labuschagne 'stoked' after Sachin Tendulkar says Australian batsman reminds him of himself
Ricky Ponting says exodus of experienced players in Australian team, lack of leadership led to Cape Town ball-tampering scandal
FICA oppose scheduling of new tournament proposed by BCCI involving India, Australia and England