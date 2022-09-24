Virat Kohli and Axar Patel teamed up to perfection to run out in-form Cameron Green as India level the series against Australia.
During India’s entertaining win against Australia in Nagpur, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel teamed up perfectly to affect the run-out of in-form Cameron Green during the second T20I in Nagpur on Friday.
The incident happened during the second over of the match with Green, who scored a fifty in the previous game, was caught short of his ground while chasing the non-striker end. His shot towards mid-on to an alert Kohli saw a quick return towards the stumps ahead of Patel. The real-time view suggested that Kohli might have impacted a direct hit only for replays to reveal later that it was Patel who dislodged the stumps upon collecting the ball.
Australia eventually went on to post 90/5 in a rain truncated match that allowed just eight overs a side. The hosts chased down the target with four balls to spare to post a six-wicket win.
The team’s captain Rohit Sharma starred in the win with a 46* while Dinesh Karthik (10 runs off 2 balls) took India over the line with a six and a four in the last over. For Australia, Mathew Wade scored a 20-ball 43 after Aaron Finch’s 15-ball 31 at the top.
Axar Patel was picking among Indian bowlers with 2/13 (2 overs) while Adam Zampa (3/16 in 2 overs) starred among Australians.
