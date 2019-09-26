First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Sep 23, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
SL in PAK Sep 27, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
SIN T20I Tri-Series Sep 27, 2019
ZIM vs NEP
Indian Association Ground, Singapore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Vinod Rai says CoA members will resign from office on 23 October, no change in date of BCCI elections

The chairman of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) Vinod Rai said 23 October, the day of BCCI's elections will also be CoA members' last day in the office.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 26, 2019 11:32:50 IST

The chairman of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) Vinod Rai said 23 October, the day of BCCI's elections will also be CoA members' last day in the office.

Vinod Rai says CoA members will resign from office on 23 October, no change in date of BCCI elections

File image of CoA chief Vinod Rai. AFP

The Supreme Court appointed the committee, headed by the former bureaucrat Rai, to run the affairs of BCCI until fresh elections were held. After 33 months of being in charge of the board's affairs, Rai and other members of the committee will step down and a new set of administrators will take charge.

Speaking to The Times of India, Rai said, "We (CoA members) will demit that very evening (23 October)."

The elections were scheduled for 22 October but they have been rescheduled by a day in the wake of assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. Rai also told the newspaper that, contrary to some reports, CoA never asked for postponement of the elections and the date – 23 October – is fixed.

"It is not correct that the CoA asked for deferment of elections. It has only been rescheduled by one day because of the state elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. The elections will certainly be held on October 23 and that date is final," Rai added.

Rai added that BCCI's amicus curiae PS Narasimha was also involved in the process and all the decisions from CoA's office were taken in consultation with him.

The deadline for states to conduct their elections has also been extended to 4 October. The statement, which came out on 24 September, from CoA read, "Further, in order to facilitate and secure compliance by various State Associations and for conduct of elections in the member State Associations in accordance with the (Supreme Court) judgment dated 18th July 2016 and 9th August, 2018 and any further order and judgement that the Hon'ble Supreme Court may be pleased to pass, the COA hereby extends the date for completion of election by member State Associations to 4th October, 2019."

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 11:32:50 IST

Tags : Amicus Curiae, BCCI, BCCI Elections, Cricket, Haryana, Indian Cricket Team, Maharashtra, PS Narasimha, SportsTracker, Vinod Rai

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all