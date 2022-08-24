Vinod Kambli reportedly gets job offer worth Rs 1 lakh per month after emotional plea

A businessman from Maharashtra named Sandeep Thorat has reportedly offered former cricketer Vinod Kambli a job with a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month after the former India cricketer’s interview went viral, wherein he talked about how he is undergoing a financial crunch.

Recently, Kambli opened up about his financial struggles and said that his only source of income is the Rs 30,000 he gets from BCCI as a pension. The 50-year-old's last coaching assignment was in the 2019 T20 Mumbai League and the tournament has not been staged since the pandemic hit. He also guided youngsters at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy in Nerul but the commute from his Bandra residence proved far too much.

“I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment [source of income] at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family,” Kambli told Mid-Day in an interview.

“I need assignments, where I can work with youngsters. I know Mumbai have retained Amol [Muzumdar] as their head coach, but if anywhere I am needed, I am there. We have played together and we were a great team. That’s what I want them [current Mumbai team] to do...to play as a team.

“I was seeking help from the MCA [Mumbai Cricket Association]. I came into the CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee], but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC. Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game."

Meanwhile, listening to his plea, Maharashtra businessman Thorat has come forward and offered the former cricketer a job with a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh. As per reports by several Marathi websites, Kambli has been offered a job in the finance division of the Sahyadri Industry Group in Mumbai.

