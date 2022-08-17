Vinod Kambli, living on Rs 30,000 pension, looking for work in cricket: 'I have a family to look after'

Mumbai: Vinod Kambli came into the limelight in February 1998 when he and Sachin Tendulkar stitched a world record 664-run partnership for their school in Harris Shield tournament. In his first Ranji Trophy outing, he smacked a six off the very first ball.

At the international level, he debuted in 1991 and scored a ton, his first, two years later. In 1993 and 1994, he registered 10 scores of 50 or more. At the 1996 World Cup, he played a crucial knock against Zimbabwe to get India out of a precarious position - that was to be his second and last ton in ODIs.

However, he was dropped after the World Cup and the downward curve in his international career began. He managed to score only one 50+ score in his last 22 ODI matches, before playing his final 50-over match in 2000.

In Test cricket, he debuted in 1993 and in just his second match, against England, scored a double-hundred. In the next match, versus Zimbabwe, he scored another double-hundred. Against Sri Lanka in the subsequent match, he slammed a ton for a blistering spree of scores.

Away from his cricketing skills, his flamboyant personality, rich stroke-play and fondness for gold jewellery put him away from the rest of the Indian team at the time. Gold chain, a bracelet and an expensive watch were part of the Kambli ensemble.

Things have changed for Kambli now. The bling is gone and he's desperate for work. “I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment [source of income] at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family,” he told Mid-Day in an interview.

His only source of income is the Rs 30,000 he gets from BCCI as pension. The 50-year-old's last coaching assignment was in the 2019 T20 Mumbai League and the tournament has not been staged since the pandemic hit. He also guided youngsters at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy in Nerul but the commute from his Bandra residence proved far too much.

“I need assignments, where I can work with youngsters. I know Mumbai have retained Amol [Muzumdar] as their head coach, but if anywhere I am needed, I am there. We have played together and we were a great team. That’s what I want them [current Mumbai team] to do...to play as a team.

“I was seeking help from the MCA [Mumbai Cricket Association]. I came into the CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee], but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC. Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game."

Kambli admitted to borrowing cash from a friend to get back home from the MCA-BKC Club. “Yes, it hurts. I was not born rich. I came up in life only by playing cricket. I have got everything through this game. I have seen poverty while growing up. Khana nahi hota tha kabhi-kabhi [there would not be food on some days]. I would go to the Shardashram school, where I would eat food when the team met. That’s where Sachin stood up as a friend. I came from a very poor family. I miss my father and mother,” he acknowledged.

Kambli revealed he once had 10 pegs of hard liquor before a Ranji Trophy game and went on to score a century the next day. However, he is ready and willing to give up drinking immediately if the assignment warrants it.

The former left-handed batter admits Sachin Tendulkar is aware of his financial difficulties but has no expectations from his childhood friend. “He (Sachin) knows everything, but I am not expecting anything from him. He gave me the TMGA [Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy] assignment. I was very happy. He has been a very good friend. He has always been there for me," said Kambli.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.