In wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, cricket fans across the world haven't been able to witness their favourites in action. To put an end to their wait, live action in the form of Vincy Premier T10 League will resume from 22 May.

What is unique about the Vincy Premier T10 League?

For the first time since March, competitive cricket involving international players of a full member team will return in the form of the Vincy Premier League, a franchise-led T10 competition based in St Vincent and the Grenadines at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

Secondly, unlike other sporting events that are being held behind closed doors, this league will be open to fans since the government in West Indies has not enforced any strict regulations, with less than 20 coronavirus cases in the country.

Finally, it will also be the first tournament where players will be unable to use saliva for shining the ball. The ICC has already proposed a ban on the usage of saliva on the ball and thus, it will be interesting to see how the regulations pan out for players competing in the tournament, particularly for bowlers.

🏏 CRICKET IS BACK 🏏 Vincy Premier League (VPL T10) will be starting on May 22nd, there will be 30 matches in 9 days and all the matches will be streamed. Squad of all six teams 👍 #VincyPremierLeague #T10league #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/gbVkIYrPuj — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 18, 2020

When will the Vincy Premier League be held?

Vincy Premier League (VPL) T10 2020 will be held between 22 May to 31 May.

What is the format of the Vincy Premier League?

The league comprises of six franchises and 30 matches will be played between them to determine the winner. On average, three games shall be played on one day. All of the matches will be streamed live.

Where will the matches be live-streamed and what will be the timings?

The matches will start at 8:30 am local time ( 6 pm IST). They will be streamed on Dream 11’s – FANCODE.

Which teams and the prominent players who will compete in the league?

The league's inaugural edition will have six teams and all of them will feature some of West Indies' well-known cricketers.

1. Botanic Gardens Rangers have Kesrick Williams as their marquee player and Nixon McLean as coach.

Full squad of Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

2. Grenadines Divers have West Indies seamer Obed McCoy as their marquee player and Ian Allen as coach.

Full squad of Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.

3. Salt Bond Breakers have signed up opening batsman Sunil Ambris as their marquee player and Olanzo Jackson as coach.

Full squad of Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas.

4. Soufriere Hikers will have Desron Maloney as their marquee player and Irvin Warrican as coach.

Full squad of La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain

5. Dark View Explorers have Lindon James as their marquee signing and Bertram Stapleton as coach.

Full squad of Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javod Williams, Denson Hoyte.

6. Fort Charlotte Srikers have Keron Cottoy as their marquee player and Kenroy Martin as coach.

Full squad of Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams

Full Schedule of Vincy Premier T10 League

GRD vs SPB

GRD vs SPB

Match 1, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 22 May 2020 12:30 PM LSH vs BGR Match 2, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 22 May 2020 02:30 PM DVE vs FCS Match 3, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 22 May 2020 04:30 PM DVE vs LSH Match 4, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 23 May 2020 12:30 PM FCS vs SPB Match 5, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

23 May 2020 02:30 PM

GRD vs BGR Match 6, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 23 May 2020 04:30 PM

BGR vs DVE Match 7, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 24 May 2020 12:30 PM

GRD vs FCS

GRD vs FCS

Match 8, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 24 May 2020 02:30 PM

SPB vs LSH Match 9, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 24 May 2020 04:30 PM

SPB vs BGR

SPB vs BGR

Match 10, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 25 May 2020 12:30 PM

LSH vs FCS Match 11, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 25 May 2020 02:30 PM

GRD vs DVE Match 12, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 25 May 2020 04:30 PM

GRD vs LSH Match 13, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 26 May 2020 12:30 PM

DVE vs SPB Match 14, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 26 May 2020 02:30 PM

BGR vs FCS Match 15, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 26 May 2020 04:30 PM

FCS vs GRD Match 16, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 27 May 2020 12:30 PM

DVE vs BGR Match 17, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 27 May 2020 02:30 PM

SPB vs LSH Match 18, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 27 May 2020 04:30 PM

FCS vs DVE Match 19, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 28 May 2020 12:30 PM

GRD vs SPB Match 20, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 28 May 2020 02:30 PM

LSH vs BGR Match 21, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 28 May 2020 04:30 PM

LSH vs FCS

LSH vs FCS

Match 22, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 29 May 2020 12:30 PM

GRD vs BGR Match 23, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 29 May 2020 02:30 PM

SPB vs DVE Match 24, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 29 May 2020 04:30 PM



29 May 2020 04:30 PM Match 24, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent29 May 2020 04:30 PM

5th 6th

5th 6th

5/6 Place Play off, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 30 May 2020 12:00 PM

TBC TBC 1st Semi-Final, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 30 May 2020 02:00 PM

TBC TBC 2nd Semi-Final, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 30 May 2020 04:00 PM

5th PRD Exhibition Match, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 31 May 2020 12:00 PM

TBC TBC

TBC TBC

3rd Place Play-off, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 31 May 2020 02:00 PM

TBC TBC Final, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent 31 May 2020 04:00 PM

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 16:13:26 IST

