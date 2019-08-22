First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BOT in NAM | 3rd T20I Aug 22, 2019
NAM vs BOT
Namibia beat Botswana by 78 runs
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 6 Aug 22, 2019
USA vs CAN
Canada beat USA by 4 wickets
IND in WI Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Vikram Rathour expected to replace Sanjay Bangar as batting coach; Bharat Arun, R Sridhar likely to be retained as bowling and fielding coaches

BCCI's Senior Selection Committee have shared their recommendations for the batting, bowling and fielding coach with CEO Rahul Johri to take it up further.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 22, 2019 22:04:38 IST

The five-member All India Senior Selection Committee of the BCCI met at the headquarters in Mumbai over the past week to interview and shortlist candidates for the batting, bowling, fielding and technical staff roles within the senior men's team. MSK Prasad (Chairman), Sarandeep Singh, Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjape attended the process in person while Devang Gandhi attended via video conference.

Vikram Rathour expected to replace Sanjay Bangar as batting coach; Bharat Arun, R Sridhar likely to be retained as bowling and fielding coaches

Vikram Rathour (behind the stumps) has been shortlisted for the role of India batting coach. AFP

The process got underway on Monday and concluded on Thursday evening. In total 14 candidates for the position of Batting Coach, 12 for Bowling Coach, nine for Fielding Coach, 16 for the position of Physiotherapist, 12 for the post of Strength and Conditioning Coach and 24 for the position of Administrative Manager were interviewed.

In the end, three candidates were shortlisted for each position in 'order of priority'. Former India batsman Vikram Rathour is set to be the new batting coach after being listed ahead of current coach Sanjay Bangar and England's Mark Ramprakash in the order of priority.

“Vikram Rathour has got enough experience and we are convinced with his skill sets (as a coach). We will ask him to declare if he has any conflict,” BCCI CEO Rahul Johri told reporters.

For the bowling coach's role, Bharat Arun leads the list followed by former India seamers Paras Mhambrey and Venkatesh Prasad. Meanwhile, R Sridhar is set to retain his position as fielding coach with Abhay Sharma and T Dilip taking the second and third positions. One of the candidates for the fielding coach was former South Africa legend Jonty Rhodes.

Nitin Patel led the physio list followed by Andrew Leipus and Vaibhav Daga. While Girish Dongre was the top priority for the administrative position with followed by Venkatesh Rajagopalan and Anand Yalvigi. Sunil Subramaniam has been removed as the team manager.

Luke Woodhouse, Grant Luden, Rajnikanth Sivagnanam, Nick Webb and Anand Date have been called for the second round of interviews, for the position of strength and conditioning coach, to assess their practical skills at the National Cricket Academy.

The BCCI release further said "CEO BCCI (Rahul Johri) is requested to take the necessary steps to conclude the appointments."

Batting coach shortlist: Vikram Rathour, Sanjay Bangar, Mark Ramprakash.

Bowling coach shortlist: Bharat Arun, Paras Mhambrey, Venkatesh Prasad.

Fielding coach shortlist: R. Sridhar, Abhay Sharma, T. Dilip.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 22:04:38 IST

Tags :

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all