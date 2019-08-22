The five-member All India Senior Selection Committee of the BCCI met at the headquarters in Mumbai over the past week to interview and shortlist candidates for the batting, bowling, fielding and technical staff roles within the senior men's team. MSK Prasad (Chairman), Sarandeep Singh, Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjape attended the process in person while Devang Gandhi attended via video conference.

The process got underway on Monday and concluded on Thursday evening. In total 14 candidates for the position of Batting Coach, 12 for Bowling Coach, nine for Fielding Coach, 16 for the position of Physiotherapist, 12 for the post of Strength and Conditioning Coach and 24 for the position of Administrative Manager were interviewed.

In the end, three candidates were shortlisted for each position in 'order of priority'. Former India batsman Vikram Rathour is set to be the new batting coach after being listed ahead of current coach Sanjay Bangar and England's Mark Ramprakash in the order of priority.

“Vikram Rathour has got enough experience and we are convinced with his skill sets (as a coach). We will ask him to declare if he has any conflict,” BCCI CEO Rahul Johri told reporters.

For the bowling coach's role, Bharat Arun leads the list followed by former India seamers Paras Mhambrey and Venkatesh Prasad. Meanwhile, R Sridhar is set to retain his position as fielding coach with Abhay Sharma and T Dilip taking the second and third positions. One of the candidates for the fielding coach was former South Africa legend Jonty Rhodes.

Nitin Patel led the physio list followed by Andrew Leipus and Vaibhav Daga. While Girish Dongre was the top priority for the administrative position with followed by Venkatesh Rajagopalan and Anand Yalvigi. Sunil Subramaniam has been removed as the team manager.

Luke Woodhouse, Grant Luden, Rajnikanth Sivagnanam, Nick Webb and Anand Date have been called for the second round of interviews, for the position of strength and conditioning coach, to assess their practical skills at the National Cricket Academy.

The BCCI release further said "CEO BCCI (Rahul Johri) is requested to take the necessary steps to conclude the appointments."

Batting coach shortlist: Vikram Rathour, Sanjay Bangar, Mark Ramprakash.

Bowling coach shortlist: Bharat Arun, Paras Mhambrey, Venkatesh Prasad.

Fielding coach shortlist: R. Sridhar, Abhay Sharma, T. Dilip.