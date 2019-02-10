First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
PAK in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 06, 2019
SA Vs PAK
Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
BAN in NZ Feb 13, 2019
NZ vs BAN
McLean Park, Napier
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 13, 2019
OMA vs IRE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Vikram Rathour set to become India A, U-19 batting coach amid controversy related to conflict of interest, says report

It has been learnt that GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim got a green light for temporary appointment of Rathour and wicket-keeping coach Vijay Yadav from the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai as "additional staff for A and U19 teams".

Press Trust of India, Feb 10, 2019 14:41:05 IST

New Delhi: The BCCI is set to appoint former Test opener Vikram Rathour as batting coach of India A and Under 19 teams but since he is a relative of U19 national selector Ashish Kapoor, the recruitment may lead to a 'conflict of interest' controversy.

It has been learnt that GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim got a green light for temporary appointment of Rathour and wicket-keeping coach Vijay Yadav from the Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai as "additional staff for A and U19 teams".

However Kapoor is Rathour's brother in law and as per new BCCI constitution, it could lead to a direct case of conflict of interest.

Representational Image. Getty Images

Representational Image. Getty Images

"India A and U19 coach Rahul Dravid had specifically recommended two names — Rathour as batting coach and Vijay Yadav as fielding coach as additional staff for A team," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"The appointment is on a temporary basis and they will also work with U19 set up during Quadrangular series and also at the NCA. He (Rathour) will also be Rest of India coach in Irani Cup," the official added.

Rathour is supposed to be part of India U19 set-up during an upcoming Quadrangular series involving India U19 A and B teams along with colts from South Africa and Afghanistan.

The question being raised is whether GM (Operations) Karim had apprised CoA chief Rai about problems that can arise due to Rathour's appointment even it has been Dravid's recommendation.

While Karim was unavailable for a comment despite being contacted, a senior official did raise a few questions about the process.

"It is not Mr Rai's duty to know who is related to whom. Did Karim intimate him about a potential conflict of interest situation? That's the first question.

"The second question here is whether a due diligence was followed by Karim while appointing Rathour and Yadav? Were proper interviews conducted on basis of advertisement on board''s site?" he further questioned.

"Last and final point is that if he will work on a temporary basis with U19s, and he is also supposed to work at the NCA as batting consultant, so does that mean a separate batting coach (for NCA) will be appointed later."

Rathour, a prolific run getter for Punjab and later Himachal Pradesh in Ranji Trophy, played a handful of Tests in 1996 in England and South Africa.

He was also a national selector till 2016 and during his tenure a couple of inspired selections happened in the senior national team including Punjab's Barinder Sran and Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan.

A little known left-arm pacer Sran was picked for ODIs in Australia purely on basis of talent with no domestic performance to show for his efforts.

Sran later faded into oblivion and now finds it difficult to get into Punjab first XI.

Dhawan still takes lot of wickets on seamer-friendly Dharamsala tracks but is not considered good enough at the international level.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 14:41:05 IST

Tags : Barinder Sran, BCCI, COA, Cricket, NCA, Rahul Dravid, Ranji Trophy, Rishi Dhawan, Saba Karim, SportsTracker, Vijay Yadav, Vikram Rathour, Vinod Rai

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all