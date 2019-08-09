First Cricket
Vijay Shankar returns to action in TNPL after suffering injury during World Cup 2019

Vijay Shankar made his TNPL debut in the fourth season, playing for former champions Chennai Super Gillies against Tuti Patriots in Tirunelveli.

Press Trust of India, Aug 09, 2019 22:25:23 IST

Chennai: India all-rounder Vijay Shankar on Friday returned to action in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) after recovering from the injury that ruled him out of the ICC World Cup in England.

The lanky Shankar made his TNPL debut in the fourth season, playing for former champions Chennai Super Gillies against Tuti Patriots in Tirunelveli.

File image of Vijay Shankar. AFP

India 'A' commitments and injury issues had meant he did not figure in any of the three previous editions of TNPL.

The right-handed all-rounder had been out of action since playing three games in the ICC World Cup as a toe injury ruled him out. He scored 58 runs and picked up two wickets.

Though he could only make three runs (from 7 balls), he bowled 3.5 overs and picked up two wickets conceding 15 runs. In fact, he took a wicket with the very first ball he bowled.

Shankar said he was happy to make his TNPL debut and come back and play after the injury.

"Pretty happy about making my debut, after three years, in fact three and half seasons," he said in a video on the TNPL twitter handle.

"...so pretty happy that I played today. Very disappointing that I didn't do well with the bat and bowling came out pretty well and fielding I was moving around very well, which was very important for me.

"... And batting, I would love to contribute to my team's victory and take the team through to the finals and hopefully win the final."

He said it was important for him to work hard and come back and play.

"I am not thinking about all that. It is very important for me to work hard and come back and play the game... which is very important rather than thinking about the first ball wicket. If it happens I will be very happy.. if it happens every game i will be very happy about it," the Tamil Nadu all-rounder added.

