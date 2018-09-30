First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZW in AUS | 1st T20I Sep 29, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
SAW in WI | 2nd T20I Sep 29, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
WI in IND Oct 04, 2018
IND vs WI
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Mukund star in Tamil Nadu's win; UP beat MP by five wickets

Captain Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Mukund starred in Tamil Nadu's six-wicket win over Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group 'C' League in Chennai on Sunday.

Press Trust of India, September 30, 2018

Chennai: Captain Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Mukund starred in Tamil Nadu's six-wicket win over Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group 'C' League in Chennai on Sunday.

In other matches on Sunday, Gujarat and Haryana registered victories over Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

Tamil Nadu chose to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and restricted Bengal to 239 in 49.4 overs.

Manoj Tiwary top scored with 47.

File image of Vijay Shankar. Image courtesy: BCCI

File image of Vijay Shankar. Image courtesy: BCCI

Vijay Shankar was the best bowler with 4 for 34.

Mukund (94) and N Jagadeesan (55) added 143 runs for the opening wicket in 133 balls, which made things easy for Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Gujarat shot out J&K for 123 and reached the target in 21.1 overs.

Also, Haryana defeated Tripura by three wickets.

Brief scores: Bengal 239 in 49.4 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 72 (97b, 4x4, 1x6), Manoj Tiwary47, Anustup Majumdar 39, Vijay Shankar 4 for 34, M Mohammed 3 for 54) lost to Tamil Nadu240 for four in 42 overs N. Jagadeesan 55 (52b, 5x4, 2x6) Abhinav Mukund (lhb) 94 (100b, 11x4), B Aparajith 43, B. Indrajith 28 not out).

Points: Tamil Nadu 4 ; Bengal 0.

J&K123 in 34 overs (Ian Chauhan 35, Piyush Chawla3 for 29 lost toGujarat 127 for two in 21.1 overs Priyank Panchal 49, Bhargav Merai 43 not out).

Points: Gujarat 4 ; J & K 0.

Tripura 171 in 45 overs (Bishal Ghosh 36,Bravish Shetty 60 (85b, 4X4, 2X6), Harshal Patel 3 for 19, Rahul Tewatia 3 for 27) lost toHaryana 175 for seven in 41.2 overs (Harshal Patel 41, ChaitanyaBishnoi 55 not out (111b, 4x4), Himanshu Rana 34, Rajib Saha 3for 25).

Points : Haryana 4 ; Tripura 0.

Samarth's 70 guides UP to five-wicket victory over MP, Andhra too win

New Delhi: Samarth Singh hit an 87-ball 70 as Uttar Pradesh's top-order fired in unison to notch up a five-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in a group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday.

Samarth emerged as the top-scorer for UP as he added 105 runs with Aksh Deep Nath (51) after openers Abhishek Goswami (31) and Upendra Yadav (45) gave the team a superb start with a 76-run partnership at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Priyam Garg later blasted a 42-ball unbeaten 50 to take the team home, scoring 280 for 5 in 49.3 overs.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh posted a competitive 277 for 7 in 50 overs, riding on superb innings by Venkatesh Iyer (83), Yash Dubey (66) and skipper Naman Ojha (53).

In another group B match, DB Prashanth Kumar (71) slammed a strokeful fifty to guide Andra Pradesh to a six-wicket win over Saurashtra at Airforce Complex ground.

Electing to bat, Saurashtra could manage only 214 for 7 in their 50 overs, courtesy contributions from AV Vasavada (55), Perak Mankad (32) and Chirag Jani (40).

Chasing the target, Andhra lost their first wicket early but Prashanth laid the foundation with an 83-ball fifty, while B Sumanth (43 not out), opener KS Bharat (34), Ricky Bhui (33) produced useful innings to take them home with nine balls to spare.

Brief Score (Group B):

Madhya Pradesh 277-7 in 50 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 83, Yash Dubey 66; Shiva Singh 49/2, Amit Mishra 2/64). Uttar Pradesh 280-5 in 49.3 overs (Samarth Singh 70, Aksh Deep Nath 51; Saransh Jain 3/29)

Saurashtra 214-7 in 50 overs (AV Vasavada 55; Karn Sharma 2/48). Andhra 215-4 in 48.3 overs (DB Prashanth Kumar 71; Chirag Jani 1/25, DA Jadeja 1/38).

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2018

Tags : Abhinav Mukund, Bengal, Cricket, SportsTracker, Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Vijay Shankar

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all