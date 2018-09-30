Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Mukund star in Tamil Nadu's win; UP beat MP by five wickets
Captain Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Mukund starred in Tamil Nadu's six-wicket win over Bengal in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group 'C' League in Chennai on Sunday.
In other matches on Sunday, Gujarat and Haryana registered victories over Jammu and Kashmir respectively.
Tamil Nadu chose to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and restricted Bengal to 239 in 49.4 overs.
Manoj Tiwary top scored with 47.
File image of Vijay Shankar. Image courtesy: BCCI
Vijay Shankar was the best bowler with 4 for 34.
Mukund (94) and N Jagadeesan (55) added 143 runs for the opening wicket in 133 balls, which made things easy for Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, Gujarat shot out J&K for 123 and reached the target in 21.1 overs.
Also, Haryana defeated Tripura by three wickets.
Brief scores: Bengal 239 in 49.4 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 72 (97b, 4x4, 1x6), Manoj Tiwary47, Anustup Majumdar 39, Vijay Shankar 4 for 34, M Mohammed 3 for 54) lost to Tamil Nadu240 for four in 42 overs N. Jagadeesan 55 (52b, 5x4, 2x6) Abhinav Mukund (lhb) 94 (100b, 11x4), B Aparajith 43, B. Indrajith 28 not out).
Points: Tamil Nadu 4 ; Bengal 0.
J&K123 in 34 overs (Ian Chauhan 35, Piyush Chawla3 for 29 lost toGujarat 127 for two in 21.1 overs Priyank Panchal 49, Bhargav Merai 43 not out).
Points: Gujarat 4 ; J & K 0.
Tripura 171 in 45 overs (Bishal Ghosh 36,Bravish Shetty 60 (85b, 4X4, 2X6), Harshal Patel 3 for 19, Rahul Tewatia 3 for 27) lost toHaryana 175 for seven in 41.2 overs (Harshal Patel 41, ChaitanyaBishnoi 55 not out (111b, 4x4), Himanshu Rana 34, Rajib Saha 3for 25).
Points : Haryana 4 ; Tripura 0.
Samarth's 70 guides UP to five-wicket victory over MP, Andhra too win
New Delhi: Samarth Singh hit an 87-ball 70 as Uttar Pradesh's top-order fired in unison to notch up a five-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in a group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday.
Samarth emerged as the top-scorer for UP as he added 105 runs with Aksh Deep Nath (51) after openers Abhishek Goswami (31) and Upendra Yadav (45) gave the team a superb start with a 76-run partnership at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
Priyam Garg later blasted a 42-ball unbeaten 50 to take the team home, scoring 280 for 5 in 49.3 overs.
Earlier, Madhya Pradesh posted a competitive 277 for 7 in 50 overs, riding on superb innings by Venkatesh Iyer (83), Yash Dubey (66) and skipper Naman Ojha (53).
In another group B match, DB Prashanth Kumar (71) slammed a strokeful fifty to guide Andra Pradesh to a six-wicket win over Saurashtra at Airforce Complex ground.
Electing to bat, Saurashtra could manage only 214 for 7 in their 50 overs, courtesy contributions from AV Vasavada (55), Perak Mankad (32) and Chirag Jani (40).
Chasing the target, Andhra lost their first wicket early but Prashanth laid the foundation with an 83-ball fifty, while B Sumanth (43 not out), opener KS Bharat (34), Ricky Bhui (33) produced useful innings to take them home with nine balls to spare.
Brief Score (Group B):
Madhya Pradesh 277-7 in 50 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 83, Yash Dubey 66; Shiva Singh 49/2, Amit Mishra 2/64). Uttar Pradesh 280-5 in 49.3 overs (Samarth Singh 70, Aksh Deep Nath 51; Saransh Jain 3/29)
Saurashtra 214-7 in 50 overs (AV Vasavada 55; Karn Sharma 2/48). Andhra 215-4 in 48.3 overs (DB Prashanth Kumar 71; Chirag Jani 1/25, DA Jadeja 1/38).
Sep 30, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
