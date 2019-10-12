Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu thrash Madhya Pradesh by 211 runs; Sanju Samson's record knock helps Kerala defeat Goa
Dinesh Karthik joined in the fun as he pulverised the hapless MP attack for a 28-ball 65 in a thoroughly dominant performance by Tamil Nadu
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 VID Vs ODS Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs UP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs GOA Kerala beat Goa by 104 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs KAR Karnataka beat Saurashtra by 8 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs BIH Rajasthan beat Bihar by 159 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs TRI Bengal beat Tripura by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Services by 48 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs HK Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT vs SIK - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN vs MIZ - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs AP - Oct 13th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
IIP contracts by 1.1% in August: Indian economy is waiting for a Santa to cheer it with bags full of money
-
Ravi Shankar Prasad dismisses IMF remarks on economic slowdown, says three movies earning Rs 120 cr in day points to 'sound' economy
-
Findings from Keeladi excavation site have a clear message for modern cities: Cherish your water, or perish
-
Typhoon Hagibis’ landfall brings heavy downpour in Tokyo, surrounding prefectures; two dead, three missing, 62 injured, reports local media
-
Women's World Boxing Championships 2019: Debutant Manju Rani into final; MC Mary Kom finishes with bronze medal
-
INLD releases manifesto for Haryana Assembly polls, promises farm loan waiver, jobs and unemployment allowance to youth
-
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie review — Vince Gilligan gives Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman a fitting epilogue
-
Victims of an unfinished city: Lavasa's regulations row has left villagers fighting for their land
-
GST may have flaws but we cannot damn it; it is 'kanoon' of the country, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Jaipur: Abhinav Mukund (147, 139 balls, 17 fours, 2 sixes) and Vijay Shankar (90, 93 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) pulverised the Madhya Pradesh attack to help Tamil Nadu pile up 360 for 4 on the way to a massive 211-run win in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group 'C' match here on Saturday.
It was the eighth successive win for the Dinesh Karthik-led side, which has been in tremendous form. Gujarat lies in the second spot, having won all its seven games.
File image of Sanju Samson. Image Courtesy: SportsPicz
Dinesh Karthik too joined in the fun as he pulverised the hapless MP attack for a 28-ball 65 (8 fours, 3 sixes) in a thoroughly dominant performance by Tamil Nadu.
Madhya Pradesh was sent on a leather hunt after its captain Naman Ojha invited Tamil Nadu to bat after winning the toss.
The stylish Mukund, who has been in superb form right through t, he tournament and Murali Vijay (24, 20 balls, 4 fours) started off in right earnest before the latter was bowled by Ishwar Pandey.
Baba Aparajith, who has been in excellent touch for Tamil Nadu, fell for just six, run out by Anand Singh Bais. That brought Mukund and in-form Vijay Shankar, who simply toyed with the MP attack that had no answer to the duo's batting.
In a splendid 191-run partnership the two made sure Tamil Nadu had a solid foundation, which Karthik built on.
Mukund, apart from some lovely drives, lofted two big sixes, while Shankar was his usual flamboyant self.
Once Shankar and Mukund, whose 100 came off 108 balls, departed, it was Karthik's turn to sizzle.
Karthik, who has displayed his abilities at the highest level, tore into the MP attack and the bowlers were at their wits' end as he blasted boundaries and three sixes to all parts of the ground.
Chasing 361 for a win, Madhya Pradesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was never in the hunt, collapsing to 149 all out in the 29th over from 100 for 3.
Leggie M Ashwin took 3 wickets for 14 runs while Aparajith hastened the end, taking two wickets in the four balls he bowled.
Tamil Nadu takes on Gujarat in its final league fixture on 16 October.
Brief scores:
Tamil Nadu 360 for 4 in 50 overs (Abhinav Mukund 147, Vijay Shankar 90, Dinesh Karthik 65 not out) beat Madhya Pradesh 149 all out in 28.4 overs (Anand Singh Bais 34, M Ashwin 3/14, Aparajith 2/0, Abhishek Tanwar 2/39, R Sai Kishore 2/42).
TN: 4 points, MP: 0.
Rajasthan 268 for 5 in 50 overs (Deepak Chahar 63 not out, R K Bishnoi 61 not, YB Kothari 59, Cheta Bist 49, Mohd Sarfaraz Ashraf 3/34) beat Bihar 109 all out in 36.3 overs (Rahmat Ullah 38, Chiranjivi Kumar 32, Rahul Chahar 4/45).
Rajasthan: 4 points, Bihar: 0.
Tripura 235 for 9 in 50 overs (Udiyan Bose 85 (120 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes), Milind Kumar 64, M B Murasingh 31, Shivendra Singh 3/47) lost to Railways 201 for 7 in 43.3 overs (Karn Sharma 85 not out (71 balls, 3 fours, 6 sixes), Arindam Ghosh 60, AS Sarkar 2/35, Neelambuj Vats 2/38).
Railways: 4 points, Tripura: 0.
Samson hits record-breaking 212 as Kerala maul Goa by 104 runs
Kerala wicket keeper-batsman Sanju Samson made a case for himself for the upcoming T20s against Bangladesh by hitting a blistering double century as Kerala thrashed Goa by 104 runs in their Elite Group A game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday.
Riding on Samson's record-breaking unbeaten 212 off just 129 balls, Kerala posted a mammoth 377/3 on the board and restricted Goa to 153/3 after play was called off due to inclement weather.
Goa were 104 runs short of the revised target.
The cynosure of all eyes at the Alur Cricket Stadium II near here was Samson.
Opting to bat, Kerala lost openers skipper Robin (10) and Vishnu Vinod (7) cheaply and were in a spot of bother at 31-2.
But Samson, who struck 21 fours and 10 sixes in his knock, hammered the opposition bowlers.
With this knock, Samson holds the record for the highest Indian List A domestic score, after he went past Karn Kaushal's 202, scored for Uttarakhand.
Samson is the eighth Indian to score a double hundred in List A cricket. His is also the highest score by a wicket- keeper in List A matches, surpassing 209 by Abid Ali.
Also Samson hit the fastest List A 200 by an Indian, (in 129 balls). He also became the first Indian to score a list A 200 at number three position.
Samson and two-down Sachin Baby (127 off 135 balls) conjured a massive 338-run stand for the third wicket.
Baby struck seven boundaries and four sixes.
The partnership of 338 betweenSamson and Baby is a new List A record for the third wicket, as they went past the 309 run stand betweenTim Curtis and Tom Moody for Worcestershire in 1994.
Samson thus made a case for himself and played a timely knock, with Rishabh Pant struggling and the future of veteran stumper-batsman M S Dhoni uncertain.
The chase was always going to be uphill task for Goa, who fell way beyond the target.
Elsewhere, Jharkhand eked out a three-wicket win versus Andhra with middle-order batsman Virat Singh remaining unbeaten at 74.
Karnataka defeated Saurashtra by eight wickets to win full four points.
Brief Scores: Kerala 377/3 (Sanju Samson 212 not out, Sachin Baby 127; Lakshay Garg 1-73) beat Goa 153/3 (Tunish Sawkar 56, Aditya Kaushik 50 not out; Sandeep Warrior 1-22) by 104 runs.
Kerala 4 points, Goa 0 points.
Andhra 265/6 (Kranthi Kumar 72, Ricky Bhuvi 59; Varun Aaron 2-54 ) lost to Jharkhand 266/7 (Virat Singh 74 not out, Saurabh Tiwari 56; Prithvi Raj Yarra 2-58) by 3 wickets.
Jharkhand 4 points, Andhra 0 points.
Saurashtra 212 all out (Prerak Mankad 86, Chirag Jani 66; M Prasidh Krishna 5-19) lost to Karnataka 213/2 (Devdutt Padikkal 103 not out, Manish Pandey 67 not out; Prerak Mankad 2-33) by 8 wickets. Karnataka 4 points, Saurashtra 0 points.
Punjab beat UP, Maharashtra defeat Haryana in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Punjab rode on all-round performances from skipper Gurkeerat Singh and Karan Kalia to beat Uttar Pradesh by 63 runs in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare national one-day tournament here on Saturday.
Sent into bat, Punjab suffered a top-order collapse as they lost half of their side for 59 before Gurkeerat (66 off 83 balls) and Karan Kalia (47) shared a 108-run stand for the sixth wicket to help the side teach 204 all out.
For Uttar Pradesh, pacer Ankit Rajpoot (4/36) and Saurabh Kumar (3/33) shared seven wickets between them.
Defending the modest total, spin duo of Kalia (4/22) and Mayank Markande (3/43) caused bulk of the damage to bundle out Uttar Pradesh for 141 in 38.4 overs.
Gurkeerat (2/33) too chipped in with two wickets.
Wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav (46) top-scored for Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile in an another low-scoring Group B match, Maharashtra defeated Haryana by five wickets.
Electing to field, Maharashtra first bowled out Haryana for 135 in 39.5 overs and then chased down the target in 35.1 overs for the loss of five wickets.
Brief Scores:
Punjab: 204 all out in 50 overs (Gurkeerat Singh 66, Karan Kalia 47;A Rajpoot 4/36)
UP: 141 all out in 38.4 overs (Upendra Yadav 46;Kalia 4/22, Mayank Markande 3/43).
Updated Date:
Oct 12, 2019 23:46:37 IST
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhinav Mukund, Baba Aparajith shine in Tamil Nadu' win over Tripura; Punjab beat Haryana
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vijay Shankar smashes 91 on return from injury; KL Rahul shines in Karnataka's win over Kerala
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Navdeep Saini shines in Delhi's win over Baroda; Murali Vijay's ton powers Tamil Nadu