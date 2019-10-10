Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shivam Dube's blazing ton in vain as Karnataka register narrow win over Mumbai
A blazing 100 by all-rounder Shivam Dube went in vain, as defending champions Mumbai suffered a heartbreaking nine-run defeat against Karnataka in their Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA Live Now
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs JHA Chhattisgarh beat Jharkhand by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs KAR Karnataka beat Mumbai by 9 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs HYD Hyderabad beat Andhra by 7 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MIZ Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Mizoram by 10 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs TRI Bengal beat Tripura by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Services by 48 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs HK Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 37 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 20 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT vs JER - Oct 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN vs AP - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs SIK - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT vs MEG - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Debt-ridden Pakistan government hands free rein of Gwadar Port to China, country to army chief
-
Delhi Police's EOW arrests former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, three others in alleged fraud case
-
Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Marathas happy with BJP's quota move in Marathwada, cite decreasing farm income
-
Kashmir's rich apple harvest comes as unexpectedly sweet news for Centre, arrivals pick up at Azadpur mandi
-
The Sky Is Pink movie review: Priyanka Chopra's restraint defines a moving, uncommonly calm take on grief
-
Debt-ridden Pakistan government hands free rein of Gwadar Port to China, country to army chief
-
Delhi That Was: Photos by Raghu Rai, Madan Mahatta, Habib Rahman hold a prism to the past
-
Pop culture has reduced OCD to quirks and punchlines, making a mockery of those who live with the condition
-
World Women's Boxing Championship 2019: Mary Kom secures record eighth medal; Manju Rani, Jamuna Boro, Lovlina Borgohain enter semis
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Bengaluru: A blazing century by all-rounder Shivam Dube went in vain, as defending champions Mumbai suffered a heartbreaking nine-run defeat against Karnataka in their Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.
Put into bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at Bengaluru, Karnataka posted a healthy 312/7 on the board and then bundled Mumbai out for 303 in 48.1 overs, with pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (3-40) and spinner K Gowtham (3-51) among the wicket-takers.
Representational image. Getty
For Karnataka, opener Devdutt Padikkal put up the highest score with 79 runs in 85 balls, striking 10 fours and a six.
Padikkal and his opening partner KL Rahul (58) conjured 137 runs for the first wicket.
However, Mumbai struck back taking three wickets in quick succession, and left Karnataka teetering at 3-146.
Skipper Manish Pandey (62) and Rohan Kadam (32) rallied the innings with 69-run stand for the fourth wicket.
As the two were poised for a big score, spinner Dhurmil Matkar removed Kadam in the 38th over.
However, Pandey held the fort along with wicketkeeper BR Sharath (28), as they frustrated Mumbai bowlers.
Later, a quick-fire unbeaten 22 off 13 balls by Gowtham ensured that Karnataka went past the 310-run mark.
Mumbai batsmen, apart from Dube, were unable to put up a fight.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (22), Aditya Tare (32), Siddesh Lad (34) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (11) threw their wickets away, getting Mumbai in trouble at 4-104.
However, Dube had other plans as he took on the opposition bowlers and slammed a quick-fire 118 in 67 balls, with seven fours and 10 sixes to get Mumbai close to the target.
While wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Dube played his natural aggressive game.
However, the experienced Mithun scalped Dube's crucial wicket in the 42nd over with Mumbai needing another 36 runs.
Dube was the eighth man to be dismissed.
After that, Shardul Thakur (26) and Dhawal Kulkarni (11) delayed the inevitable, but eventually Mumbai's innings folded up in the 48th over.
Karnataka grabbed four points from the match.
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh defeated Jharkhand by seven wickets in a rain-hit match, which was reduced to 31 overs.
Hyderabad defeated Andhra by seven runs in another rain-soaked match, which was reduced to 20 overs.
Brief Scores: Karnataka 312/7 (Devdutt Padikkal 79, Manish Pandey 62; Siddhesh Lad 1-5) beat Mumbai 303 all out (Shivam Dube 118, Siddhesh Lad 34, Abhimanya Mithun 3-40) by nine runs. Karnataka 4 points, Mumbai 0 points.
Jharkhand 119 all out (Virat Singh 32, Kumar Deobrat 23; Veer Pratap Singh 5-29, Puneet Datey 3-21) lost to Chhattisgarh 123/3 (Ashutosh Singh 54 not out, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 25 not out; Anand Singh 2-21) by seven wickets. Chhattisgarh 4 points, Jharkhand 0 points.
Hyderabad 171/7 (Tilak Verma 83, B Sandeep 28, Prithvi Raj Yaara 2-36) beat Andhra 164/6 (Ricky Bhuvi 58, D B Prashanth Kumar 57; C V Milind 3-39) by seven runs.
Updated Date:
Oct 10, 2019 20:09:49 IST
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Gujarat enter knockouts with seventh straight win; Bengal hammer Bihar
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Skipper Unmukt Chand's unbeaten 80 guides Uttarakhand to 7-wicket win over Assam
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pavan Deshpande, Krishnappa Gowtham's heroics guide Karnataka to huge victory over Jharkhand