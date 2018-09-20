First Cricket
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A record with an incredible 8 for 10 against Rajasthan

Shahbaz Nadeem broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an incredible haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Press Trust of India, September 20, 2018

Chennai: Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Thursday broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an incredible haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Left-armer Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. Rajasthan were all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs with Nadeem's final figures reading 10-4-10-8.

The previous best was also in the name of an Indian in Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match. Sanghvi appeared in just one Test for India, back in 2001 against Australia.

The 29-year-old Nadeem has played 99 First-Class matches, taking 375 wickets at 29.74. He has taken 124 wickets at the List A level in 87 games besides 89 scalps in 109 T20s.

He has been a consistent performer for Jharkhand in all formats including the four-day Ranji Trophy.

He was recently part of the India A team which played in England and also the home series against Australia A.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018

Tags : Cricket, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, List A Career, Rahul Sanghvi, Rajasthan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Hazare Trophy

