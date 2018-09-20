Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A record with an incredible 8 for 10 against Rajasthan
Shahbaz Nadeem broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an incredible haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Chennai: Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Thursday broke a two-decade-old world record for best bowling figures in List A cricket, with an incredible haul of 8/10 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Left-armer Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. Rajasthan were all out for 73 runs in 28.3 overs with Nadeem's final figures reading 10-4-10-8.
The previous best was also in the name of an Indian in Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8/15 against Himachal Pradesh in a 1997-98 match. Sanghvi appeared in just one Test for India, back in 2001 against Australia.
The 29-year-old Nadeem has played 99 First-Class matches, taking 375 wickets at 29.74. He has taken 124 wickets at the List A level in 87 games besides 89 scalps in 109 T20s.
He has been a consistent performer for Jharkhand in all formats including the four-day Ranji Trophy.
He was recently part of the India A team which played in England and also the home series against Australia A.
Sep 20, 2018
Sep 20, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: BCCI sends five India A bowlers to UAE to help players prepare well in net sessions
Saurashtra name Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja in squad for upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rishabh Pant says he will prepare for upcoming West Indies Tests by keeping on turners at National Cricket Academy