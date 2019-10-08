Vijay Hazare Trophy: Priyam Garg's quick-fire fifty guides Uttar Pradesh to victory over Delhi; Vidarbha romp to nine-wicket win over Haryana
Uttar Pradesh recovered from a wobbly start to overhaul the target, scoring 207 for five in 29 overs, riding on Priyam Garg's quickfire 52-ball 79 and a 62-ball 57 by Upendra Yadav.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs CHH Kerala beat Chhattisgarh by 65 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Punjab by 25 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs GOA Mumbai beat Goa by 130 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Saurashtra by 130 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat India Women by 105 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 HK Vs IRE Ireland beat Hong Kong by 66 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs NEP Nepal beat Netherlands by 4 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 203 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NEP - Oct 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Oct 9th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 9th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT vs JER - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 9th, 2019, 05:40 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY vs TN - Oct 9th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Donald Trump unlikely to be impeached, but credibility of US presidency will take beating at home and abroad
-
Air Force Day 2019: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria recalls success of Balakot airstrike, awards citations to squadron which led counter-terror op
-
Diego Forlan interview: Uruguay legend opens up on finding no takers in ISL, making the switch to coaching and more
-
PMC crisis shows depositors are sitting ducks if their bank goes bust; why shouldn’t savers get cover for full amount?
-
Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam says Chinese military could step in if situation gets worse, reiterates plea for peaceful negotiations
-
Hrithik Roshan is back: With bonafide hits in Super 30 and War, the actor has found fresh wings
-
Western Maharashtra floods: Activists blame state government for the recent deluge in Kolhapur
-
Rural Nepal's women, burdened by menstrual taboos, find solace in the forest
-
BJP's Gujarati leadership in Maharashtra faces axe ahead of polls; growing popularity of Modi-Shah allows BJP to junk local leaders
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Vadodara: Shikhar Dhawan's half-century went in vain as Uttar Pradesh produced a superlative all-round performance to register a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.
Dhawan, who opens India's innings in limited-overs cricket, scored a 74-ball 54 at the top of the order before No 6 batsman Himmat Singh came up with a 77-ball 64 to lift Delhi to 204 for eight in their stipulated 50 overs.
Representational image of BCCI. AFP
In their run chase, Uttar Pradesh recovered from a wobbly start to overhaul the target, scoring 207 for five in 29 overs, riding on Priyam Garg's quickfire 52-ball 79 and a 62-ball 57 by Upendra Yadav.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh bowlers, led by Mohsin Khan, produced a disciplined performance as they achieved breakthroughs regularly and didn't allow Delhi to post a big score.
Mohsin (3/49) scalped three wickets, Ankit Rajpoot (2/45) took two, while Mohit Jangra (1/22), Saurabh Kumar (1/33) and Rinku Singh (1/21) also chipped in with one wicket each.
In another match, Vidarbha cantered to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Haryana, courtesy a splendid performance by the bowlers, spearheaded by Darshan Nalkande (4/25).
Skipper Amit Mishra's decision to bat first backfired as Haryana were bundled out for 83 in 30.5 overs by Vidarbha.
Only three Haryana batsmen could reach double figures as they failed to stitch any substantive partnership.
The 21-year-old Nalkande (4/25) emerged as the top wicket-taker for Vidarbha, while he was ably supported by fellow seamer Yash Thakur (2/16), off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (2/15) and left-arm spinner Akshay Karnewar (2/10).
Opener Faiz Fazal (38) and first-down skipper Wasim Jaffer (32) then shared 66 runs after losing Jitesh Sharma (11) early as Vidarbha romped home comfortably, scoring 85 for one in 20.4 overs.
Brief Scores:
Delhi 204/8 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 54, Himmat Singh 64; Mohsin Khan 3/39 lost by five wickets to Uttar Pradesh 207 for 5 in 29 overs (PK Garg 79, UD Yadav 57; NA Saini 2/48).
Haryana 83 all out in 30.5 overs (A Mishra 26; DG Nalkande 4/25) lost by nine wickets to Vidarbha 85 for one in 20.4 overs (FY Fazal 38, W Jaffer 32; J Yadav 1/29).
Updated Date:
Oct 08, 2019 19:41:44 IST
Also See
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi's Navdeep Saini shines against Haryana before rain plays spoilsport at Vadodara
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Skipper Unmukt Chand's unbeaten 80 guides Uttarakhand to 7-wicket win over Assam
Vijay Hazare Trophy: BCCI looks at rescheduling rain-affected fixtures after 17 of 30 matches get affected