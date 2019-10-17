Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pawan Negi stars in Delhi's three-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh; Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh in group B encounter
Electing to field, Delhi bundled out Himachal Pradesh for a paltry 176 in 41.2 overs, courtesy a four-wicket haul by Negi (4/32).
Vadodara: Spinner Pawan Negi claimed four wickets as Delhi notched up a three-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh in a group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.
Electing to field, Delhi bundled out Himachal Pradesh for a paltry 176 in 41.2 overs, courtesy a four-wicket haul by Negi (4/32).
Representational image. Getty Images
The rest of the Delhi bowlers also contributed with one wicket each.
In reply, Delhi overhauled the target in 42.5 overs with opener Shikar Dhawan (31) top-scoring for the side. Nitish Rana (29) and Manan Sharma (28) also made useful contributions.
In another match, Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh by 20 runs, riding on Nitin Saini's 106-ball 65 and a solid bowling performance, led by Harshal Patel (3/34), who claimed three wickets.
Sent to bat, Haryana made 208 all out in 49.1 overs and then returned to dismiss Uttar Pradesh or 188 in 44.1 overs.
Rinku Singh (68) kept UP in the hunt but he didn't get much support from the other end.
Brief Score:
Himachal Pradesh 176allout in 41.2 overs (R Dhawan 41; Pawan Negi 4/32) lost to Delhi 177 for 7 in 42.5 overs (S Dhawan 31; MJ Dagar 2/48) by three wickets.
Haryana 208 allout in 49.1 overs (N Saini 65; Saurabh Kumar 3/30) beat Uttar Pradesh 188 allout in 44.1 overs (RK Singh 68; HV Patel 3/34) by 20 runs.
Maharashtra 260 for 7 in 50 overs (AR Bawne 92; AK Karnewar 3/40) beat Vidarbha 227 allout in 46.4 overs (AV Wadkar 75; AN Kazi 5/46) by 33 runs.
Updated Date:
Oct 17, 2019 23:20:02 IST
